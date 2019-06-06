  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This video of a father having a conversation with his baby is going viral because it's so damn adorable.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Mom praises teen boy for the way he helped her daughter with a period emergency.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  3. 3 3
    Mom ordered an infant-sized Frog and Toad shirt from China. When it arrived, she ‘just screamed.’
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    A new law just passed in the Philippines requires students to plant 10 trees in order to graduate.
    by Michelle Gant
  5. 5 5
    Obama and Trump both traveled abroad today. Their receptions couldn’t have been more different.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Scotland just became the first country to declare a climate emergency.
    by Anna Sheffer
  7. 7 7
    The tuxedo Trump wore to meet the Queen was a royal fail. God save this meme!
    by Kimberly Dinaro
  8. 8 8
    In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn. 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

This video of a father having a conversation with his baby is going viral because it's so damn adorable.

by Tod Perry

June 6, 2019 at 9:50
Copy Link
via Devin Johnson / Twitter

A video posted by mother Shanieke Pryor has over 24 million views on Facebook and 2 million likes on Twitter because her 19-year-old son, Kingston, appears to be talking just like a grown up … but without any actual words.

In the video, Pryor’s husband, up and coming actor-comedian Deztin “DJ” Pryor is talking to his infant son while watching a television show. The two go back and forth like they’re having a real conversation and Kingston seems very adamant about his opinions on the show. 

The video is also a great display of Deztin’s comedic timing as he goes back-and-forth with his son.

Things are looking up for Deztin, in January he participated in the 2019 CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase where he showed his skills to network executives, showrunners, casting directors, and talent agents. He was one of 21 actors selected from a pool of 3,000 who auditioned.

And, from the looks of this video, it appears as though little Kingston will probably be following in his father’s footsteps. 

Share image by Devin Johnson / Twitter.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

The tuxedo Trump wore to meet the Queen was a royal fail. God save this meme!

Of course, now it's a meme...and it's really funny... by Kimberly Dinaro
Lifestyle

A surveillance camera caught intense footage of a ten-year-old girl saving her infant sister from drowning.

She reacted without hesitation. by Tod Perry
The Planet

A new law just passed in the Philippines requires students to plant 10 trees in order to graduate.

A brilliant way to encourage people to plant trees. by Michelle Gant
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This video of a father having a conversation with his baby is going viral because it's so damn adorable.
Recent
Scotland just became the first country to declare a climate emergency. about 17 hours ago Dogs can recognize a bad person and there’s science to prove it. about 17 hours ago This German circus replaced animals with cruelty-free holograms and it looks amazing. about 20 hours ago Doctor explains why he checks dead patient's Facebook before notifying their parents. 1 day ago Trump’s campaign fought claims he called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ with an audio clip that proves he did. 2 days ago Televangelist Kenneth Copeland brazenly defended his opulent lifestyle in an unhinged viral interview. 2 days ago The tuxedo Trump wore to meet the Queen was a royal fail. God save this meme! 2 days ago A surveillance camera caught intense footage of a ten-year-old girl saving her infant sister from drowning. 2 days ago A new law just passed in the Philippines requires students to plant 10 trees in order to graduate. 3 days ago Three cheers to Meghan Markle for sitting out of the Royal Family's meeting with Trump. 3 days ago All the brilliantly petty ways the UK is trolling Donald Trump during his visit. 3 days ago Obama and Trump both traveled abroad today. Their receptions couldn’t have been more different. 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers