Lifestyle

New BBC Parody Videos Are The Internet We Need Right Now

by Raleigh Van Ness

March 11, 2017 at 17:26
Copy Link

One fantastically predictable outcome of one of the internet’s most unpredictable videos is the surge in brilliant parodies and memes.  The viral-of-all-viral videos of an unsuspecting father getting videobombed by his young kids during a BBC interview is a Family Circus cartoon for the ages. With viraldom also comes the backlash—including the widely shared, spontaneous racism and class conflict of assuming the woman in the video was the family nanny and not his wife.

We’ll let this first entry into the next wave of clever and heartwarming parodies of absurd family drama gives us a great relief of absurd politics.

