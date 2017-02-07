  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Hawaii Becomes First State in The Nation to Ban Plastic Bags
    by Heather Dockray
  2. 2 2
    ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Watch The 84 Lumber Ad Deemed “Too Political” For Broadcast
    by Kate Ryan
  4. 4 4
    The NFL’s Only Muslim Owner Opposes Immigration Ban
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    The Immigration Ban Is A Head Fake, And We’re Falling For It
    by Jake Fuentes
  6. 6 6
    Research Finds Spanking To Be Ineffective And Abusive
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Observant Flight Attendant Rescues Teen Sex Slave
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Here's What Happened When Sweden Tried To Implement A 6-Hour Workday
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Europe Can’t Stop Trolling Trump 
    by Andre Grant
Communities

Betsy DeVos Confirmed As Education Secretary In Historic Vote

by Kate Ryan

February 7, 2017 at 10:40
Copy Link
Image via Getty

On Tuesday, In a 51-to-50 vote, the Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as Trump’s education secretary despite the Democratic Party’s efforts to block her appointment. As expected, the vote fell largely along party lines, with all 48 Senate Democrats opposing DeVos along with Republicans Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Susan Collins from Maine. Vice President Mike Pence voted in support of DeVos to break the tie. According to the The New York Times, this is the first time in history a cabinet nomination required a vice president’s vote to break a tie.

DeVos, a Michigan billionaire and steadfast Trump supporter, has spent much of her career promoting “school choice” programs, which support parents choosing their kids’ schools with the help of federally funded vouchers. So, what’s the catch? Critics of this plan say it would severely undermine public school funding, ushering in a new wave of systematic segregation in American schools. That, combined with DeVos’s utter lack of experience in the public school system, warranted wholehearted opposition from democratic senators. Some Trump supporters have come out against her approach as well, arguing that public schools are the only option for many rural students. 

On Monday night before the vote took place, Democrats made a last-ditch effort to protest DeVos by occupying the Senate floor for 24 hours. For the complete list of senators who voted for and against DeVos, head over to the The New York Times. Moving forward with Trump’s cabinet appointments, the Senate will move to vote on attorney general nominee Senator Jeff Sessions next. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Communities

Watch The Democrats Protest Trump’s Education Secretary Nominee For 24 Hours Straight

“Public education isn’t just another issue” by Stacey Leasca
Sports

Veterans Group Hits President Hard With This Ad Featuring A Weightlifting Wounded Warrior

‘You want to be a legitimate president, sir? Then act like one’ by Penn Collins
Innovation

 A 10-Year-Old Developed A Remarkably Complex Device To Keep Babies From Dying In Hot Cars

The impressive product not only cools the child in danger, but notifies police and parents as well.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
VP Pence just made history https://t.co/QmuXKhejEP
Betsy DeVos Confirmed As Education Secretary In Historic Vote
Recent
Betsy DeVos Confirmed As Education Secretary In Historic Vote about 1 hour ago Hillary Clinton Releases Video Statement, Declares “Future Is Still Female" about 2 hours ago If North Carolina Doesn’t Repeal Its ‘Bathroom Bill’, The NCAA Will Deny The State March Madness Games about 2 hours ago 100 EPA Officials Turned Their Lunch Break Into A Rally To Protest Their New Boss about 3 hours ago President Trump Is Already Facing More Than 50 Lawsuits about 3 hours ago How Cannabis-Infused Dinner Parties Became The New Normal about 18 hours ago Women’s March On Washington Organizers Plan A ‘Day Without Women’ about 20 hours ago Watch The Democrats Protest Trump’s Education Secretary Nominee For 24 Hours Straight about 20 hours ago Veterans Group Hits President Hard With This Ad Featuring A Weightlifting Wounded Warrior about 21 hours ago  A 10-Year-Old Developed A Remarkably Complex Device To Keep Babies From Dying In Hot Cars about 22 hours ago South Pacific Island Looks To Ban All Imported Junk Food about 22 hours ago How Is Huy Fong’s Famous Sriracha Sauce Made? about 22 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers