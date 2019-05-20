  • Trending
Communities

Border agency tries to get sympathy for the hard work of separating families. They’re getting roasted instead.

by Tod Perry

May 20, 2019 at 14:00
Copy Link
via Jill__Lon / Flickr

The Trump Administration’s family separation policy at the U.S.-Mexico border was a disturbing chapter in American history. Over a little more than a year, 2,654 children were taken from their families and put in detention facilities while their parents were prosecuted and held in federal jails.

Although President Trump signed an executive order in June 2018 to halt the family separations, his administration is currently vetting a new policy that could continue the practice.

The new policy would be called “binary choice” where parents are given an ultimatum at the border: either be separated from your children indefinitely or waive your child’s rights so they can be sent to jail with you.

“A choice between family separation and family detention is not a choice at all,” Taylor Levy wrote in the Washington Post. “As cruel as separation is, children simply do not belong in prison. A number of pediatric associations agree that the effects of detention, including family detention, are uniquely traumatizing for children and can cause irreparable, lifelong harm.”

Americans should remain forever vigilant that this cruelty never happens in our name again. 

People on Twitter clearly haven’t forgotten the Trump Administration’s heartlessness. A recent tweet by the U.S. Customs and Border patrol praised its agents for how they “care for these vulnerable children” at the border and they got absolutely roasted for it.

Via CPB / Twitter
via El Bordi de Nueva York / Twitter
via Willow / Twitter
via Sarah Novic / Twitter
via Abolish ICE / Twitter
via Max Sparber / Twitter
via Abigail Disney / Twitter
via Drew Daniel / Twitter
via Jared *Otherwise Blameless* / Twitter
via slbeckett / Twitter
via Maggie Wiggin/ Twitter
via Tony / Twitter
via K.C. Knack's Most Excellent Account / Twitter
via spring, almost summer doodle / Twitter
via The Most Low / Twitter

 

Share image via CPB / Twitter and Tony / Twitter.

Communities

Milla Jovovich bravely spoke out against newly-passed anti-choice laws by describing her 'horrific' abortion.

"I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake." by Tod Perry
Culture

New SAT scores take into account a student's family background. There's considerable backlash.

The 'adversity score' was met with a swift backlash. by Heidi Lux
Communities

An intoxicated man left his car behind and left this honest plea for the police. 

Most of us have been in this exact situation by Penn Collins
