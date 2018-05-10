Brain Tumor Research Receives ​Big Money To Find Better Treatment

In the U.K., brain tumor research is getting a much-needed boost in funding. 18 million will be given to fund projects that will explore how brain tumors develop and how to treat them.

As of now, 250,000 people around the world get diagnosed with a brain tumor every year. Having a brain tumor does not necessarily mean that it’s cancerous. However, about one-third of brain tumors are malignant. Primary brain tumors — which begin in the brain and typically stay in the brain — are more common in children and senior citizens. Metastatic brain tumors — which start as cancer elsewhere in the body and spread to the brain — are more common in adults.

While great strides have been made in terms of preventing cervical cancer, breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer, brain tumor research is seeking better prevention methods. The funding in the U.K. is coming directly from Cancer Research U.K. and the Brain Tumor Charity. The projects will all be headed by U.K. researchers, but the teams will be made up of top researchers from around the world.

The U.S. is also hard at work in terms of brain tumor research.

Within the last 45 years, the American Brain Tumor Association has provided more than $30 million to fund brain tumor research. However, it is apparent that more boosts are still necessary. The fact that the U.K. is getting millions in funding this year, is a step in the right direction.

A funding victory for research in one country is really a victory around the world, because an impactful discovery in one place will be shared worldwide.

