  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Mike Basich’s Tiny Cabin Is a Snowboarder’s Paradise
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Seahawks’ Star Eddie Lacy Opens Up About The Vicious Body-Shamers On Social Media
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    International Poll Finds America to Be the ‘Greatest Threat to Peace in the World’
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    George Clooney Explained To The Press Why He Has Every Right To Voice His Political Opinions
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Meet the All-Women Bike Crew Running Gentrifiers Out Of Town
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  6. 6 6
    Werner Herzog Motivational Posters are the Best Thing on the Internet
    by Laura Feinstein
  7. 7 7
    There’s An Easy Solution To Curbing Hate Online, And It Has To Do With Porn
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
Communities

Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby

by Adam Albright-Hanna

September 22, 2017 at 18:45
Copy Link

According to the website LittleThings, mother of three Meg Nagle ignited an Internet firestorm of controversy after recently posting a photo of herself breastfeeding her sister’s baby to her Facebook page. Nagle, who was watching her nephew while the baby’s mom was at work, decided to nurse the infant herself after the 4-month-old refused to drink his mother’s milk from a bottle. Nagle, who’s an international board certified lactation consultant (IBCLC), told LittleThings that her sister had given her permission and that the child fell asleep immediately. 

Still, many people thought her actions were disgusting and wrong and didn’t hesitate to publicly express their disaproval. Nagle, however, is unfazed. She believes that it’s important to bring awareness to wet nursing, often the only option a mom has to deliver the important nutrients that come from breast milk. 

The offending Facebook post here: 

Photo by The Milk Meg

Want to share this post on Facebook? Just copy & paste the link below: 

https://www.good.is/articles/breastfeeding-ruckus

Update: This article originally appeared on ​April 12, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

Why Can a Big Mac Stand Up to 2,000-Degree Molten Copper?

This video has baffled the Internet. by Tod Perry
Innovation

Artist Creates Amazing Inflatable Shower Curtain To Help Save Water 

If you take long showers you’re in for a rude awakening. by Craig Carilli
Lifestyle

Total Strangers Bring A Newborn Gifts After Text Screw-Up

Grandma thought she was texting someone else. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby
Recent
Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ Rages On In New Film  about 10 hours ago Woman Tracks Down and Marries Her Sperm Donor about 12 hours ago International Poll Finds America to Be the ‘Greatest Threat to Peace in the World’ about 12 hours ago Mike Basich’s Tiny Cabin Is a Snowboarder’s Paradise about 12 hours ago There’s An Easy Solution To Curbing Hate Online, And It Has To Do With Porn about 15 hours ago U.S. Sees A Huge Decline In Tourism After Electing Trump President 1 day ago The ‘Roommate Prenup’ Can Save Your Sanity, Friendships, And Credit Score 1 day ago Twin Earthquakes Expose Mexico’s Deep Inequality 1 day ago Seahawks’ Star Eddie Lacy Opens Up About The Vicious Body-Shamers On Social Media 1 day ago Government Officials Shut Down The Baltimore Ravens’ Creepy ‘DNA Day’ Promotion  1 day ago Artist Recreates Iconic Images of Celebrities Covered in Tattoos 2 days ago Photographer Creates Haunting Photo Series By Removing Phones From Every Image 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers