  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    Women Attempt Comic Book Hero Poses to Make a Point About Body Images in the Media
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    How The World’s Political Cartoonists See Trump
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Super Honest Car Ad Goes Viral 
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    In America, Staying Pregnant Forever Is Easier Than Getting Time Off Work
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  7. 7 7
     A 10-Year-Old Developed A Remarkably Complex Device To Keep Babies From Dying In Hot Cars
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Observant Flight Attendant Rescues Teen Sex Slave
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Embarrassing Details Just Leaked From Trump’s First Phone Call With Putin
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Lifestyle

Chelsea Manning’s Loved Ones Are Crowdsourcing Funds To Help Her After She’s Released From Prison

by Penn Collins

February 9, 2017 at 15:30
Copy Link

Before leaving office in January, President Obama formally commuted most of Chelsea (neé Bradley) Manning’s 35-year-sentence for leaking classified information and documents to Wikileaks. The commutation was a divisive one, with many believing that her actions were treasonous, pure and simple, while others believed that she was serving a public good by sharing information with the public. 

Her stay in prison was no less contentious as Manning went on hunger strikes, attempted suicide on at least two occasions, and underwent gender reassignment surgery during her incarceration. 

Now, on May 17th, she’s slated to be released from prison to become a free woman. Her friends and family have launched a GoFundMe effort to ensure that she’s able to provide for herself once she’s freed. 

The project’s page explains how the crowdsourced money will help Manning. 

“Funds raised will be used to pay for Chelsea’s rent, utilities, health care, clothing and other living expenses for the first year after she is released.”

The goal of the page is to raise a lofty $100,000, which might cause many to wonder if this is truly being done to fund a year of living expenses or to financially express gratitude for her actions.

The GoFundMe page’s language suggests it’s both, with the above statement somewhat incongruous with this earlier statement: 

For the past seven years, Chelsea has been incarcerated. She survived solitary confinement, systemic denial of health care and years of being separated from her friends and community. Through it all she has remained a steadfast voice for liberty and justice and an inspiration to so many. We now have a chance to show our appreciation for all that she has given us. 

Either way, in just two days, Welcome Home Chelsea has raised $48,500 towards its goal, so it’s looking likely the target will be met. 

Just one day in, Chelsea expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of financial support via Twitter: 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Design

Cutting Public Funds For The Arts Could Cost America Billions

The humanities on the president’s chopping block make up only .016 percent of the federal budget by Aaron D. Knochel
Design

The Upcoming iPhone 8 Will Cost More Than $1,000, Which Might Say As Much About Us As It Does The Phone

Is your smartphone more important to you than your computer? Apple’s pricing, for the first time, says ‘yes’ by Penn Collins
Communities

President Trump Is A Master Of The ‘Gish Gallop’ Method And It’s Making Us All Crazy

The method to his madness by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Details from Trump's call with Putin just leaked and some are quite embarassing https://t.co/sRTBtXfA0D https://t.co/Bt4oErfXKr
Chelsea Manning’s Loved Ones Are Crowdsourcing Funds To Help Her After She’s Released From Prison
Recent
Chelsea Manning’s Loved Ones Are Crowdsourcing Funds To Help Her After She’s Released From Prison 34 minutes ago Embarrassing Details Just Leaked From Trump’s First Phone Call With Putin about 1 hour ago Sean Spicer Cites Nonexistent Atlanta Terror Attack Three Times In Two Days  about 1 hour ago How Two Cities Are Taking A Major Stand Against The Dakota Access Pipeline about 2 hours ago Travel The Entire World In Two Minutes Using 3,300 Time-Lapsed Google Maps Images about 3 hours ago In America, Staying Pregnant Forever Is Easier Than Getting Time Off Work about 4 hours ago Congressman Files Motion Requiring Trump To See A Psychiatrist  about 4 hours ago Cutting Public Funds For The Arts Could Cost America Billions about 5 hours ago The Upcoming iPhone 8 Will Cost More Than $1,000, Which Might Say As Much About Us As It Does The Phone about 6 hours ago President Trump Is A Master Of The ‘Gish Gallop’ Method And It’s Making Us All Crazy about 7 hours ago Jeff Sessions Confirmed As Attorney General  about 24 hours ago 15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers