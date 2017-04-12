  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    This NFL Player Fired Off Perfect Responses To United's Brutal Treatment Of A Passenger
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Request For Gay Pride Parade Leads To Shocking Hate Crimes
    by Stacey Leasca
  4. 4 4
    Why A 23-Year Old Is Buying Houses For Just $500 And Giving Them Back To The Original Owner
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down United Airlines With Brilliant Rant And Spoof
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  6. 6 6
    News Anchor Bravely Maintains Composure As She Learns She’s Reporting Her Own Husband’s Death On-Air
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Here Are The Countries That Support The U.S. Airstrike In Syria, And The Ones Who Don’t
    by Stacey Leasca
  8. 8 8
    The Dictionary Roasts United Airlines Over Its Definition Of ‘Volunteer’ In A Single Brilliant Tweet
    by Stacey Leasca
  9. 9 9
    Fox News Host Tries To Take On Bill Nye In Scientific Debate
    by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

Chrissy Teigen Quietly Paid This Girl's Beauty School Tuition, But The Secret Got Out Quickly

by Penn Collins

April 12, 2017 at 13:00
Copy Link

Celebrities often mention that they “owe it all to their fans.” In fact, it’s said so often that the cliche bears little weight anymore. Rather than pay lip service to a fan, supermodel Chrissy Teigen made a powerful statement in support of a fan in a very different and very profound manner. 

Mercedes Edney has been pursuing her dream of beauty school with a crowdfunding effort that had, after two months, netted her just $400 of the $6,000 tuition she needed. 

Things were looking bleak, and it was becoming clear to Mercedes that she needed to, once again, put school on the backburner while she saved money to cover tuition. 

Then, apropos of seemingly nothing, she got a notification that her fundraising goal had been met thanks to one generous donation. 

It turns out that while Mercedes had been admiring Teigen on social media, Teigen had been admiring Mercedes’ passion for beauty right back. 

Receiving such a gift is a blessing unto itself, but to get it from someone you admire, someone you aspire to be, well…

Celebrities, take note: You can recite canned statements about how much your fans mean to you. Or you can be like Chrissy Teigen, reciprocate just a fraction of the attention and admiration that’s bestowed upon you, and use your station to lift up a fan. 

Let’s hope Mercedes gets a chance to meet Chrissy and give her that hug she’s owed. 

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

NASA Just Put Planet Earth Up For Adoption 

The planet needs a few new responsible parents
Sports

This NFL Player Fired Off Perfect Responses To United's Brutal Treatment Of A Passenger

The hulking lineman includes a photo of what the ‘re-accommodation’ looked like to him by Penn Collins
Money

An Airline Economist Explains Your Rights As A Passenger

How you can beat an unfair system by Volodymyr Bilotkach
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Chrissy Teigen Quietly Paid This Girl's Beauty School Tuition, But The Secret Got Out Quickly
Recent
How The Survivors Of Two Separate Acid Attacks Have Found Love And Peace With One Another 1 day ago High School Basketball Star Dunks Over Mom And Dad To Win Contest 1 day ago Parents Of Trans Children Unite To Share The Wonderful Affirmations They Offer Their Kids 1 day ago Request For Gay Pride Parade Leads To Shocking Hate Crimes 1 day ago Sports Fans Need To Get A Grip 1 day ago The Dictionary Roasts United Airlines Over Its Definition Of ‘Volunteer’ In A Single Brilliant Tweet 1 day ago Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down United Airlines With Brilliant Rant And Spoof 1 day ago Then There Was That Time United Refused To Help Teen Who Was Being Sexually Harassed 2 days ago Trump Supports The Historic Alliance The US And Mexico Just Announced 2 days ago Dad’s Attempt To Play Catch With His Toddler Ends In The Cutest Failure Possible 2 days ago Target's New Breastfeeding Stations Are Looking Like A Gamechanger For Shoppers With Kids 2 days ago An Artist Transforms Shredded George Washingtons Into Barack Obama  2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers