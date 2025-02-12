Skip to content
Why legendary grump Ben Affleck is really a good guy who helps make the world a better place

Not every celebrity seeks attention for their good deeds.

Why legendary grump Ben Affleck is really a good guy who helps make the world a better place
File:Ben Affleck by Gage Skidmore.jpg - Wikipedia
Ben Affleck photo via Wikicommons
Cecily Knobler
By Cecily KnoblerFeb 12, 2025
Cecily Knobler
There are a few things many of us know about Ben Affleck. He doesn't enjoy press junkets, he loves his Red Sox and Dunkin' Donuts, and he's not a fan of the paparazzi. He notoriously often appears grumpy and exhausted.

But there has been more and more proof lately that, deep down, Affleck is actually a sweetheart when it comes to his fans. Lots of TikTok videos have surfaced showing him, adorably, posing with his trademark "non-smile." He so often goes out of his way to make sure every autograph and photo request is granted (unless, of course, it's professional photographers).


What you might also not know is that this altruism extends to the bigger picture. In January 2025, Ben was seen volunteering for hours at a local homeless shelter. He's actually a big supporter of the Midnight Mission, which works to provide food and other resources for people on Skid Row.

And that's just on the local level. He also co-founded the Eastern Congo Initiative to help provide grants and advocate for the Democratic Republic of Congo. He's on the board of Feeding America's Entertainment Council and has testified before Congress numerous times regarding support for stem cell research.

But this isn't just about Ben Affleck. Many stars are (mostly) anonymously helping to make the world a better place. And they’re not even bragging about it.

There are times when we don’t know the depth of celebrity kindness until they have passed away. George Michael, as many of us learned a few years back, was notorious for being of service, but he had a strict policy of anonymity. Not only did he donate millions to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, cancer charities, Comic Relief, War Child, and many other nonprofits, but he also volunteered at a homeless shelter and gave individual people in need funds to make their lives better. (Just one example of many: He once tipped a cocktail waitress 5,000 pounds to help her put herself through nursing school.)

File:Prince at Coachella (cropped).jpg - Wikipediaen.m.wikipedia.org

Prince is another example of a star who gave so generously, we may never know the exact dollar amount. One of his many charities, Love 4 One Another, was said to have donated over $1.5 million in just two years. He donated tens of thousands to groups supporting at-risk youth, music programs, schools, bridges, museums—the list goes on!

This trend has fortunately continued. And sure, it’s great PR to take credit for a charitable donation. But it’s always a good reminder to celebrate the celebs who take a page out of the anonymous playbook and put their money where their mouths are. Obviously, some of the stories wind up leaking to the press, but at least they’re trying. Here are four of them…

Keanu Reeves


File:Keanu Reeves (25448963336) (cropped).jpg - Wikipediaen.wikipedia.org

Not a shocker to find out that Keanu is an excellent human. But knowing just how much of his wealth he shares is inspiring. It leaked out a few years ago that after his sister passed from leukemia, Keanu gave tons of donations to cancer research and children’s hospitals. In fact, he donated 70 percent of his earnings on The Matrix to the cause. He set up a private foundation so that he could give millions without announcing himself, claiming, “I don’t like to attach my name to it; I just let the foundation do what it does.” That's not even the half of it. Sources close to Keanu claims he gives money away to people or foundations in need, constantly. It's just not part of his publicity tours.

Ariana Grande

File:Ariana Grande (Wicked Premiere in Sydney) 2.jpg - Wikipediaen.m.wikipedia.org

It had been said for awhile that Ariana secretly Venmos fans who are in financial despair. Whether it’s not being able to make rent or dealing with healthcare bills, Ariana shows up when she can and helps out. This was kept a secret until fans started sharing the positive news.

Justin Bieber


File:Believe Tour 12, 2012.jpg - Wikipediaen.m.wikipedia.org

Bieber is known to give lots of charitable donations, but it’s the little ones that really add up. Word is that in 2015, a super-fan got meningitis and had to miss her own quinceañera. Justin surprised her by showing up at her house with dress options and whisking her off to a surprise party, where they even shared a dance! He has continued to go above-and-beyond with kindness to his fans ever since.

Taylor Swift


Fayil:Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes 2024 (Enhanced, cropped) 2 ...ha.m.wikipedia.org

Sure, we hear about her big (and they ARE huge) donations to disaster relief, children’s hospitals, and her own crew. But did you know she also slips big tips to waiters, fans, and more?

In fact, somewhat recently at a Chiefs game, it was reported that she gave a ticket taker $100 just for being a hard worker. She is the queen of giving back, big and small. And like the others, she usually attempts to keep it under wraps, but people love spreading good joy!

