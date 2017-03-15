The Republican replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act, known as the American Health Care Act or “Trumpcare,” is a wonderful piece of legislation if you make over $1 million dollars a year. For everyone else, it’s a thinly-veiled sham. According to the bi-partisan Congressional Business Office, Trumpcare will cut $1 trillion from programs that help poor and middle-class families afford health care to fund an $883 billion tax cut targeted at the wealthy. If passed, Trumpcare will result in 24 million people losing health care by 2026.

To put Congress’ feet to the fire in the health care debate, Daniel Jimenez created a petition at Change.org demanding that if the American people lose their health care subsidies, Congress should as well. If the petition receives over 500,000 signatures it will be delivered to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senator Bernie Sanders, and President Donald Trump. Currently, it has over 360,000 signatures. Jimenez was inspired to act after his father, who had a job and no health insurance, died of cancer.

“Some politicians cannot relate to the cost burden experienced by families across the nation because they’ve historically received health benefits that most Americans have not,” Jimenez writes on his Change.org site. “I’m concerned the people elected to represent us won’t have to live with the consequences or expenses that the rest of us may have to face soon. I want lawmakers to commit to treating themselves just like those who will be impacted by ACA repeal or replacement.”

