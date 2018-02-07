Darwin’s Family Circle Revealed In A Newly Acquired Photo Album

Recently on GOOD
-
Eagles Player Says 'No Convo Needed' About Trump In a Twitter exchange with a former Trump adviser, Long states a strong case.
-
Lucas Warren Is The First Gerber Baby With Down Syndrome He was chosen from over 140,000 children.
-
5 Ways To Celebrate National Girls And Women In Sports Day Simple ideas for showing support to the girls and women doing sports in your community.
-
Random Act Of Sports: Cyclist Uses An Impressive Acrobatic Pose To Cruise By His Competition This stunt is surprisingly effective.
-
Using Only Snowshoes, An Artist Created An Impressive Sprawling Design On Target Field The 59- year-old artist typically covers 25 miles of snow to create these large-scale masterpieces.
-
Calls To The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Triple After Logic’s Grammy Performance Studies show the Lifeline has an overwhelmingly positive effect on people in emotional distress.
Recent
Father’s Reaction To His Daughter’s ‘Lady Issues’ Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons Rumored Prince Hologram Fails To Materialize During The Super Bowl Halftime Show New Emails Reveal How The FBI Really Reacted When Trump Fired James Comey Eli Manning And Odell Beckham Recreated ‘Dirty Dancing’ For A Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Already, A Growing List Of Eagles Are Refusing A White House Visit Injured Eagles QB Carson Wentz Sent A Selfless Message To His Replacement Before The Super Bowl America’s Cities Have A Hunger Problem That Can't Be Solved With Food Alone White Supremacists Recruiting On College Campuses Has Hit ‘Unprecedented’ Levels 9 Incredible Photos Of A Year In Trump’s America Even Casual Fans Can Answer These 5 Football Questions That Jeopardy Contestants Couldn't NFL Foundation And Minnesota Vikings Refurbish Youth Fields In Minneapolis Before Hosting The Super Bowl What Colin Kaepernick Can Teach Us About Citizenship
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy