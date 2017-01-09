  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Forensic Scientist Recreates the Face of Jesus Christ
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    An MRI Of Opera Singer Michael Voll Performing Wagner
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Twitter User Mansplains Physics To A Female Astronaut 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes The High Road After Trump's Twitter Diss
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    The Life-Saving Reason Women Are Ordering ‘Angel Shots’
    by Andre Grant
  6. 6 6
    Mom Has Beautiful Photo Series Taken Of Newborn Twins She Knew Didn't Have Much Time Left
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  7. 7 7
    Marine Offers An Emotional Response After His Daughter Asked For A Gay Pride Flag
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Research Finds Spanking To Be Ineffective And Abusive
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Republican Tries To Publicly Embarrass Obama And Backfires Hilariously
    by Kate Ryan
Communities

The Voice Of Every Inauguration For The Last 60 Years Got Dropped By Donald Trump

by Andre Grant

January 9, 2017 at 11:55
Copy Link

“You’re fired,” was President-elect Donald Trump’s catchphrase during his tenure as the bumbling boss on The Apprentice. What began as infuriating reality television has found its way into our highest office. That seems to be how the continued executive producer of The Apprentice and President-elect Donald Trump is approaching his upcoming inauguration, because he fired Charlie Brotman, the person who’s been handling the announcement duties for the inauguration parade since the Eisenhower administration. 

Brotman received a letter from the Presidential Inauguration Committee informing him of the change. Speaking to Buzzfeed, Brotman summed up the letter his way, “You’re terrific, you’re wonderful, but you’re not gonna be the announcer this year” in voice eerily similar to that of our next president. 

The man with years of experience and oodles of charm will be replaced by avid Trump devotee Steve Ray, who is a 58-year-old freelance announcer and a valued member of the Trump team. Mr. Brotman was devastated by the news of his ouster. 

“I am heartbroken. I am the only person in the world to do that job for more than 60 years, and now they found someone younger. I hope he knows what he’s getting into. There’s a lot more to it than just reading a script.”

His firing has caused raised eyebrows all over Washington, D.C., with news outlets clamoring after him for interviews, among other things. Despite the apparent ageism, Mr. Brotman remains optimistic. He told The Daily Beast, “I have a whole bunch of opportunities. Lots of offers, but I haven’t accepted anything yet. I’m an ordinary guy in an extraordinary situation. Watch out world—I may become a star; a real commercial success.” 

Survey

How GOOD are we?

Tell Us

Take the Survey

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Communities

Bernie Sanders Gets The ‘Hamilton’ Treatment

“A musical of the people, by the people and for the people” by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

Mexico’s Ex-President Confirms Americans Will Pay For Trump’s Wall

“Neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument” by Kate Ryan
Food

Taco Bell’s Low-Key Healthy Revolution 

When it’s gotta be fast, healthy, and cheap.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This hilarious low-budget animal shelter ad has gone viral with a simple and sweet message. https://t.co/XtpvVz1GAr https://t.co/nYbAyMyBya
The Voice Of Every Inauguration For The Last 60 Years Got Dropped By Donald Trump
Recent
The Voice Of Every Inauguration For The Last 60 Years Got Dropped By Donald Trump 17 minutes ago How One Skater Racked Up Thousands Of Miles On Four Wheels, Two Crutches, And One Leg about 1 hour ago Watch Roger Federer Console A Young Fan Starstruck To The Point Of Tears about 2 hours ago This Hilarious Low-Budget Animal Shelter Ad Proves You Don’t Need Money To Make A Big Impression about 2 hours ago Star-Studded Video Serves As A Heartwarming Farewell To The Obama Family’s Time In Office about 3 hours ago Meryl Streep Took Donald Trump To Task In Golden Globes Speech about 15 hours ago Beautifully Simple Badges Are Helping Social Media Talk About Mental Illness 3 days ago Bernie Sanders Gets The ‘Hamilton’ Treatment 3 days ago Mexico’s Ex-President Confirms Americans Will Pay For Trump’s Wall 3 days ago Taco Bell’s Low-Key Healthy Revolution  3 days ago Inside A Covert Mission To Defeat Poachers In Nicaragua  3 days ago The Life-Saving Reason Women Are Ordering ‘Angel Shots’ 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers