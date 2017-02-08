American presidents are often given unforgettable nicknames during their terms. Ronald Reagan was known as “The Great Communicator,” Barack Obama “No Drama Obama,” and George W. Bush was affectionately known as “Dubya.” But presidents can also acquire unflattering nicknames as well. Richard Nixon’s treachery earned him the nickname “Tricky Dick.” Bill Clinton’s ability to escape political disaster earned him the name “Slick Willie.” And after less than a month in office, Donald Trump may forever be known as “Easy D.”

Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to prop up his unpopular and, according to a federal court, illegal, Muslim ban with a tweet that raised a lot of eyebrows. “Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!” he tweeted.

After the tweet, the Twitterverse scratched its collective head wondering what the heck “Easy D” meant. The Washington Examiner believes it’s shorthand for “easy decision.” But for others, the term sounds like a new rapper reminiscent of deceased N.W.A. legend Eric “Eazy-E” Wright. While some couldn’t miss the term’s apparent sexual connotations. Regardless of what Trump actually meant, Twitter had a field day trying to figure it out.