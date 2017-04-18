  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    While You Were Looking At Bombs, Trump Quietly Changed Obamacare 
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Prince Harry Reveals He Sought Counseling Following Years Of “Total Chaos”
    by Stacey Leasca
  3. 3 3
    When This Couple Realized The Immense Waste Created By Disposable Diapers, They Started A Brilliant Alternative
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account
    by Nancy Miller
  5. 5 5
    This Insane Texas Tire Fire Shows Why The EPA Is Essential To America
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Instagram Is Having A Meltown Over This Image 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  7. 7 7
    Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    New Hulu Series The Handmaid’s Tale Is Must-Watch TV For This Moment
    by Rachel Vorona Cote
  9. 9 9
    Why Every Adult In America Should Watch The Hit Teen Drama 13 Reasons Why
    by Stacey Leasca
Communities

Election Results Are Pouring In For The Guy With The Campaign Slogan: ‘Make Trump Furious’

by Eric Pfeiffer

April 18, 2017 at 15:45
Copy Link
(Ossoff during an interview with CNN)

Win or lose, Democrat Jon Ossoff has delivered on his campaign slogan, "Make Trump Furious."

The 30-year-old is leading a crowded field in a Republican-controlled Georgia district to replace Rep. Tom Price, who left office to serve as Trump’s health and human services secretary.

Ossoff has come out of nowhere to give the 17 Republicans in the race a run for their money in the conservative-leaning 6th District. Although he’s leading the field, he’d need to get 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff against whoever finishes second to him in the primary.

After Republicans barely held onto another “safe” seat in Kansas last week, the two elections have been giving the GOP chills as observers are labeling the contests an early referendum on Trump’s popularity.

One other person taking note: Trump himself.

The commander in chief has tweeted three times already on Tuesday about the election, taking personal shots at the documentary filmmaker:

Surely part of what’s making Trump furious, aside from the closeness of the election itself, is the fact that a number of celebrities, including Samuel L. Jackson and Debra Messing, have leant their support to Ossoff’s campaign.

Trump also recorded a message for Republican voters, urging them to get out to the polls.

Republicans, including Trump, have been targeting Ossoff for the fact that he technically doesn’t live in the Georgia district. Perhaps taking a page from the Trump playbook, the Democrat didn’t deny the fact, but, instead, told CNN that it doesn’t matter:

“I grew up in this district; I grew up in this community—it's my home. My family is still there,” he said.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

This Aging Baseball Legend Was Saved With The Heart Of An NFL Organ Donor Who Died At 29

The donor family and the recipient learned each other’s identities through independent research by Penn Collins
Communities

A Turning Point For Turkey—And Democracy Across The Globe

The far-reaching consequences of the president’s expanded powers by Doga Ulas Eralp
Culture

Why Every Adult In America Should Watch The Hit Teen Drama 13 Reasons Why

It’s time to start a new conversation with teenagers by Stacey Leasca
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Election Results Are Pouring In For The Guy With The Campaign Slogan: ‘Make Trump Furious’
Recent
Photographers and Instagram Users Are Outraged Over This Picture  4 days ago Warren Buffet's Family Has Pledged $90 Million—And Devised An Innovative Way Of Sharing It 4 days ago This NFL Player Celebrates The End Of His Chemo By Ringing This Bell So Hard It Breaks 4 days ago This Software Developer Makes A Great First Impression With An Interactive Tetris Business Card 4 days ago Why Easter Is Called Easter And Other Little-Known Facts About The Holiday 4 days ago While You Were Looking At Bombs, Trump Quietly Changed Obamacare  4 days ago History Proves Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Too Much Power 4 days ago A Massacre For Democracy 4 days ago North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account 5 days ago The Professor Who First Predicted ‘President Trump’ Says He Will Soon Be Impeached 5 days ago No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Now 5 days ago This Insane Texas Tire Fire Shows Why The EPA Is Essential To America 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers