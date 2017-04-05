  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    ‘Get Out’ Got Everything Right About Racism. Here’s What They Nailed About Hypnotism, Too
    by Kate Ryan
  2. 2 2
    Another City Calls For A Trump Impeachment Probe 
    by Stacey Leasca
  3. 3 3
    Hacker Explains The Easy Way To Hide Online
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    This New Pepsi Spot With Kendall Jenner Is The Most Tone-Deaf Ad Of All Time
    by Kate Ryan
  5. 5 5
    Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    One Simple Photo Reveals Just How Much Teachers Are Willing To Spend On Their Students
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    There’s Actually Something More Offensive In Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Than Kendall Jenner
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  9. 9 9
    There Is No Word In The English Language For This Gorgeous Color 
    by Stacey Leasca
Design

A New Park In Turkey Lets You Walk Among The Tree Tops

by Tod Perry

April 5, 2017 at 13:40
Copy Link
via Twitter

As our cities become more congested, architects have been forced to look upwards, creating skyscrapers for people to live and work. Now, as urban sprawl eats up city park land, a architectural firm is reimagining parks in a spectacular way. Recently, Bilgili Holding, a Turkish development company reached out to Dror, a New York City architectural firm, to come up with ideas for a park in Istanbul. And Dror’s designs are breathtaking…just don’t look down. 

In its ideation for Parkorman, a recreation area six miles from Istanbul’s busy city center, Dror came up with catwalks called “The Chords” that allow visitors to walk high above the park floor. The designs also include an area called “The Loop” where people can enjoy swings, hammocks, and trampolines in the treetops. “The initial idea with ‘The Chords’ was to make it possible to experience nature in ways we don't typically have,” Dror Benshetrit, head of the firm, told Architectural Digest. “The elevated pathway creates a new interaction with trees at different latitudes.”

via Twitter

The designs have been approved by the Turkish government although there is no timetable for their completion. But when the park is completed, it will surely change the way other big cities envision their parks in the future. “We strongly believe in the importance of bringing nature into architecture,” Benshetrit said. “And I think that we can expect more public green spaces above ground level moving forward.” 

via Twitter

 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

NFL Star J.J. Watt Surprised His Fourth-Grade Teacher’s Class With A Gift For Her Retirement

She inspired him to chase his dream of playing football. I’d say she did a good job by Penn Collins
Food

This Restaurant Banned Children Under 5 … And Business Couldn't Be Better

There's plenty of outrage over the decision, but sales are way up by Penn Collins
Culture

After Hours Of Torturing The Internet, Pepsi Just Pulled Its Scandalous Ad

It took you long enough by Stacey Leasca
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A New Park In Turkey Lets You Walk Among The Tree Tops
Recent
The Weird, Crass, Recurring Use of Muslim Women To Sell Soda about 20 hours ago Trump’s Climate Change Denier Caught Completely Off Guard After He’s Called Out In Fox News Interview about 21 hours ago This New Pepsi Spot With Kendall Jenner Is The Most Tone-Deaf Ad Of All Time about 22 hours ago Senator Bernie Sanders Introduces The ‘College For All’ Act  about 23 hours ago President Trump Signs A Bill That Allows Internet Service Providers To Sell Your Personal Information  about 23 hours ago This Student Wrote #BlackLivesMatter 100 Times On His College Application—And Got In 1 day ago This Asian Actress Lays Out Hollywood’s Whitewashing Problem With Just Four Words On A T-Shirt 1 day ago The San Francisco Giants Think These Headphones Will Help Them Win 1 day ago Tesla Beats Ford In A Major Victory For Clean Energy 1 day ago Two Vets Featured Some Furry Guests of Honor At Their Wedding, All For The Benefit Of A Rescue Shelter 1 day ago Facebook Announces A Costly New Effort To Fight The Spread Of Fake News 1 day ago Watch Steph Curry Sing Every Word To Disney Songs On Carpool Karaoke 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers