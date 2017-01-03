Celebrity Booted From Ellen's Show After Making Homophobic Remarks

Ellen isn’t a lightning rod for controversy. As one of the world’s favorite talk show hosts, she’s far more known for bringing audiences and people together in moments of joy. But when Ellen is forced to make a statement she does so with conviction.

Case in point, singer Kim Burrell was scheduled to appear on an upcoming episode of Ellen’s daytime talk show this Thursday. The singer was going to perform with Pharrell Williams and Janelle Monáe in a live version of their song from the Hidden Figures show.

However, it was revealed Burrell had made homophobic comments during a sermon. Video of that sermon has gone viral this week, creating a groundswell of pressure on the singer after uttering comments such as:

“The perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion... has deceived many men and women,” adding, “You play with it in God’s house in 2017, you’ll die from it.”

However, Burrell stood by her remarks in a Facebook video saying that her Christian beliefs dictate that she condone members of the LGBTQ community:

"I love you and God loves you," she said. "But God hates the sin."

Over the weekend, Pharell spoke out against the comments in a post on Instagram, writing:

“I condemn hate speech of any kind. There is no room in this world for any kind of prejudice.”

Monáe chimed in as well, adding, “I am personally beyond exhausted by the ignorance and bigotry living in some people.”

All of that made it easy for Ellen to cancel Burrell’s appearance in a simple but direct statement on Twitter: