  1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2
    Facebook users are incredibly confident and incredibly wrong about how many triangles are in this sketch.
    by Penn Collins
  3
    People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister.
    by GOOD Staff
  4
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  5
    Woman’s viral thread perfectly breaks down how grieving feels over time.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  6
    Daughter Explains Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father
    by Penn Collins
  7
    A 9-year-old girl is offering up the absolute best captions for New Yorker cartoons. 
    by Penn Collins
  8
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  9
    Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class.
    by Bijan Samareh
Culture

'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke releases photos of herself after emergency brain surgery for two aneurysms.

by Tod Perry

April 10, 2019 at 12:15
Copy Link
Photo by Angela Weiss / Getty Images

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is notorious for killing off its main characters. However, Emilia Clarke, the actress who plays Daenerys Targaryen, has managed to stay on the show all the way to its eighth, and final, season.

Clarke almost never made it past the first season and it wasn’t because writer George R.R. Marton wanted to kill her off, it was due to an aneurysm.

In February 2011, shortly after wrapping season one, Clarke experienced the most “excruciating” headache while at the gym. She couldn’t stand. She couldn’t walk. She was having a hemorrhagic stroke caused by an aneurysm.

A hemorrhagic stroke is when blood from an artery begins bleeding into the brain. This can cause temporary or permanent disability and even death.

After a three-hour surgery, Clarke couldn’t remember her name and remembered she wanted to “pull the plug.” Two weeks later, she was told she has another aneurysm that may be harmless but could also burst at any moment.

The actress recently shared photos of her hospital stay with CBS News.

via CBS News
via CBS News
via CBS News
via CBS News

Six weeks later, she was back at work on the set of “Game of Thrones.”

Two years after that, Clarke was hospitalized again for the second aneurysm, and this one was even more serious. “The second one—there was a bit of my brain that actually died,” she told CBS News. “If a part of your brain doesn’t get blood to it for a minute, it will just no longer work. It’s like you’ll short-circuit. So I had that.”

Doctors weren’t sure which part of her brain was permanently affected, but Clarke feared the damage would interfere with her acting ability. But she jokingly told CBS News the part of her brain that died is probably the part that dictates her “taste in men,” saying, “It’s no longer there.”

Clarke believes that playing a strong woman on TV helped her overcome her health struggles. “You go on set and you play a badass and you walk through fire. And that became the thing that just saved me from considering my own mortality.”

Share image via ​Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images & CBS News

Lifestyle

Woman shares texts showing the difference between a healthy and a controlling relationship.

Woman shares texts showing the difference between a healthy and controlling relationship by GOOD Staff
The Planet

John Glenn delivered one of the greatest comebacks ever after a political opponent accused him of never having held a real job.

Incredibly satisfying. by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

Halsey just opened up about nearly becoming a sex worker when she was a homeless teen. 

“It wasn’t because I did something bad, it wasn’t because something was wrong with me, and it wasn’t because my parents didn’t love me ... it can happen to absolutely anyone.” by Heidi Lux
