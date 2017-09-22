  • Trending
Lifestyle

Total Strangers Bring A Newborn Gifts After Text Screw-Up

by Tod Perry

September 22, 2017 at 18:05
via Facebook

When a baby is about to arrive it’s like a four-alarm fire. The water breaks, Mom and Dad scurry about the house to pack for their trip to the hospital, and then it’s off to the races to get there on time. Recently, when Lindsey and Mark Knox had their son, Cason, Grandma was so excited that she sent out a group text to show her friends the new arrival. But in all the excitement at the hospital, she forgot that one of her friends had changed their number, so she accidentally texted its new owner, Dennis Williams, 21. This led to a hilarious and heartwarming exchange:

Via Facebook
Via Facebook
Via Facebook

Here’s what Cason’s grandmother had to say:

“I accidentally [texted] a message about Mark and Lindsey having a baby to a number I had in my phone for someone else which now belongs to Mr. Dennis Williams and he and his brother came by to visit us and brought the baby a gift! What a blessing these two guys were to our family. They were so sweet and kind to do this! You 2 are great guy sand thank you for giving to someone you didn’t know! Many blessing I pray for you...Please share this with anyone you know and hopefully these guys will see. If we all only had this kind of heart.”

True to their word, Dennis and his brother Deorick showed up with gifts and took some photos with the proud parents. “It was different,” Mark Knox told The Daily Mail. “I mean, my friend just walked in and said: ‘There are some more people coming down the hallway,’ and we didn’t know who they were and they said, ‘Oh we’re the ones who got the random text message.”’ Later, Deorick wrote on Facebook, “We didn’t know them but they texted my phone saying they was having a baby so we pull up.” Mark appreciated the kind gesture, “You don’t hear about much compassion in the news anymore.”

Update: This article originally appeared on ​March 21, 2016.

