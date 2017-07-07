Education and Technology:
Trump

Government Ethics Officer Quits After Clashes With Trump

by Tod Perry

July 7, 2017 at 12:20
President Donald Trump’s labyrinth of international business ties is enough to give any government watchdog a massive headache. Add to that a cabinet filled with former Goldman Sachs executives, billionaires, and people with shady Russian ties, and you have an ethical powder keg. The scene at the White House was too much for Walter Shaub, the director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE), so he resigned on Thursday.

After the 2016 election, the OGE became more prominent due to Trump and his cabinet’s business ties. The independent agency’s job is to avoid conflicts of interest and prevent self-enrichment by government officials. The problem is the agency has limited law enforcement ability, so most of Shaub’s recommendations to the president and his staff were ignored. “It’s clear that there isn’t more I could accomplish,” Shaub told The Washington Post.

Shaub clashed with the White House last January when he called Trump’s plans to turn his business affairs over to his sons “wholly inadequate” at a Brookings Institute speech. He also called for more responsibility from the president saying, “The ethics program starts at the top,” he said. “We can’t risk creating the perception that government officials will use their positions for personal profit.” Shaub also recommended punishment for Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway after she made a pitch for Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.

“The great privilege and honor of my career has been to lead OGE’s staff and the community of ethics officials in the federal executive branch,” Shaub wrote in his resignation letter. “They are committed to protecting that principle that public service is a public trust, requiring employees to place loyalty in the Constitution, the laws and ethical principles above private gain.” Shaub’s resignation paves the way for Trump to appoint his own director of the OGE. Chances are that it’ll be someone who’s more likely to look the other way than oversee the executive branch.

United Airlines Apologizes Again. This Time For Booting A Toddler Out Of A Paid Seat about 3 hours ago When It Comes To Putin, Obama's Photographer Has The Guts To Do What Trump Won't  about 7 hours ago It's 90 Degrees In Washington But Some Women Covering Congress Still Aren't Allowed To Go Sleeveless about 22 hours ago He's Been An Umpire For 2 Decades. Now He's Suing MLB For Racial Discrimination about 22 hours ago Republicans Asked People To Share Their Obamacare Horror Stories, And It Backfired 1 day ago Rick Perry Fumbled The Most Basic Rule Of Economics During His 'Lesson' On A Coal Plant Visit 1 day ago The Only Muslims Hollywood Likes Are The 'Secular' Ones 1 day ago Starting Next Year, Vaccinations Will Be Mandatory In France  1 day ago Asos Leaves The Stretch Marks In Its Swimsuit Ads 1 day ago The Gender Pay Gap In Trump's White House Is The Biggest In 15 Years 1 day ago This Picture Of Nike Clothing Has Viewers Rabidly Taking Sides Over What They See 1 day ago If Teachers Squashed Bullying, Maybe Schools Wouldn't Be So Broke 1 day ago
