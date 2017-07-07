Recently on GOOD
-
Mike Pence Ignores ‘DO NOT TOUCH’ Sign At The Kennedy Space Center It happened at the Kennedy Space Center.
-
Why NFLers Are Investing Big Money In This 12-Year-Old’s Lemonade Company Me and the Bees is led by one impressive pre-teen.
-
Youth Soccer Refs Ban Parents From Making Noise On The Sidelines The bold new practice is being tested as “Silent September.”
-
United Airlines Apologizes Again. This Time For Booting A Toddler Out Of A Paid Seat The child, who had a paid seat, was forced to ride on his mom's lap.
-
When It Comes To Putin, Obama’s Photographer Has The Guts To Do What Trump Won’t Lyrics to a song by the The Who have never been used to troll a politician so hard before.
-
It's 90 Degrees In Washington But Some Women Covering Congress Still Aren't Allowed To Go Sleeveless The rule doesn't appear to apply to first daughters.
Recent
United Airlines Apologizes Again. This Time For Booting A Toddler Out Of A Paid Seat When It Comes To Putin, Obama’s Photographer Has The Guts To Do What Trump Won’t It's 90 Degrees In Washington But Some Women Covering Congress Still Aren't Allowed To Go Sleeveless He’s Been An Umpire For 2 Decades. Now He’s Suing MLB For Racial Discrimination Republicans Asked People To Share Their Obamacare Horror Stories, And It Backfired Rick Perry Fumbled The Most Basic Rule Of Economics During His ‘Lesson’ On A Coal Plant Visit The Only Muslims Hollywood Likes Are The ‘Secular’ Ones Starting Next Year, Vaccinations Will Be Mandatory In France Asos Leaves The Stretch Marks In Its Swimsuit Ads The Gender Pay Gap In Trump’s White House Is The Biggest In 15 Years This Picture Of Nike Clothing Has Viewers Rabidly Taking Sides Over What They See If Teachers Squashed Bullying, Maybe Schools Wouldn’t Be So Broke
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.