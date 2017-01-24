  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    A Mother’s Blood Pressure Could Be Tied To The Baby’s Gender, According To A New Study
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Trump Adviser Calls President’s Lies ‘Alternative Facts’
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Trump’s Inaugural Baker Gives Cake Profits To LGBT Rights Group 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Feminist Blogger Calls For Twitter Users To Unfollow Trump On #MuteMonday
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Here’s How Twitter Feels About Donald Trump Becoming Our President
    by Andre Grant
  7. 7 7
    Some Inconvenient Truths About The Women’s March On Washington
    by Devon Maloney
  8. 8 8
    The Instagram Account ‘genderless-nipples’ Has The Social Media Censors Stumped
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Ewan McGregor Cancels Piers Morgan Appearance After Women’s March Comments

by Eric Pfeiffer

January 24, 2017 at 11:30
Copy Link

The Force is strong with Ewan McGregor. The 45-year-old actor perhaps best known for his role as Obi Won Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy pulled out of an interview with controversial journalist Piers Morgan, after Morgan made several disparaging comments about the Women’s March protests around the globe this past weekend.

McGregor was scheduled to appear on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” as part of his promotional tour for the film “T2,” the long-awaited follow-up to Trainspotting. But after he was made aware of Morgan’s comments, he abruptly canceled. McGregor explained on Twitter:

Specifically, he was referring to the following quote Morgan made on his show:

“For every woman who marches with good intent there are women who I would categorise as rabid feminists who don't like men very much.”

And that came after Morgan wrote a scathing, dismissive column in The Daily Mail about the Women’s March in which he said figures like Madonna represent, “the more repellent side of feminism: the vile, crude, man-hating, violent, nasty side.”

A spokesperson for “Good Morning Britain” confirmed the cancellation, telling the BBC: “Ewan came [in] this morning to be interviewed about his new film but decided not to go ahead with it.”

The cancellation sent Morgan into a flurry of insulting tweets, mocking McGregor and saying he should have come on to debate politics:

He also addressed the issue on that morning’s episode of his show, telling viewers:

“Sorry that Ewan McGregor’s not here. He couldn’t bear the thought of being on the sofa with me because he doesn’t agree with me about the women’s march. I have to agree with what an actor thinks about a particular issue because they’re actors. And as we know actors’ views are more important than anybody else’s.”

But we’re guessing most of the public will have a very different take than Morgan, who is no stranger to putting his foot directly in his mouth. After all, we’re talking about a figure who has made his Twitter profile image a photo of him posing with President Donald Trump. In other words, Morgan cultivates controversy and outrage, it’s part of his brand.

Whereas, it seems McGregor’s brand is being a great actor who puts his weight behind good causes. As he tweeted during the Women’s March:

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
The Planet

New NASA Satellite Releases Stunning Images Of Earth

This is beautiful by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

Meet The Suffragettes Who Paved The Way For The Historic Women’s March

The fight for birth control, the right to vote, and everything in between by Andre Grant
Food

The Fiddlehead Is The World’s Most Magical Vegetable 

The “fern-seed” was once thought to have invisibility properties by Maxwell Williams
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Ewan McGregor cancels Piers Morgan interview after Women’s March uproar. https://t.co/T2WdmgeRPT https://t.co/C0G8ThqwmL
Ewan McGregor Cancels Piers Morgan Appearance After Women’s March Comments
Recent
The Effects Of Terrorism Linger In The World’s Oldest Marketplace about 1 hour ago Ewan McGregor Cancels Piers Morgan Appearance After Women’s March Comments about 1 hour ago This Amateur Golfer Didn’t Know He Sank A Hole-In-One On National TV...Until He Heard The Crowd about 2 hours ago A-Rod Will Host A Show Dedicated To Helping Athletes In Financial Need about 2 hours ago Random Act Of Sport: Seal Channels Its Inner High Jumper To Avoid Being Eaten By Killer Whales about 3 hours ago Food Workers Tell Us Their Surprising Thoughts About Minimum Wage about 4 hours ago Police High-Fiving Women’s March Protesters Is Just Awesome about 15 hours ago New NASA Satellite Releases Stunning Images Of Earth about 15 hours ago Meet The Suffragettes Who Paved The Way For The Historic Women’s March about 20 hours ago The Fiddlehead Is The World’s Most Magical Vegetable  about 20 hours ago America Is Almost Out Of Blood about 21 hours ago WikiLeaks Declares War On Trump about 22 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers