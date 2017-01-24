The Force is strong with Ewan McGregor. The 45-year-old actor perhaps best known for his role as Obi Won Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy pulled out of an interview with controversial journalist Piers Morgan, after Morgan made several disparaging comments about the Women’s March protests around the globe this past weekend.

McGregor was scheduled to appear on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” as part of his promotional tour for the film “T2,” the long-awaited follow-up to Trainspotting. But after he was made aware of Morgan’s comments, he abruptly canceled. McGregor explained on Twitter:

Specifically, he was referring to the following quote Morgan made on his show:

“For every woman who marches with good intent there are women who I would categorise as rabid feminists who don't like men very much.”

And that came after Morgan wrote a scathing, dismissive column in The Daily Mail about the Women’s March in which he said figures like Madonna represent, “the more repellent side of feminism: the vile, crude, man-hating, violent, nasty side.”

A spokesperson for “Good Morning Britain” confirmed the cancellation, telling the BBC: “Ewan came [in] this morning to be interviewed about his new film but decided not to go ahead with it.”

The cancellation sent Morgan into a flurry of insulting tweets, mocking McGregor and saying he should have come on to debate politics:

He also addressed the issue on that morning’s episode of his show, telling viewers:

“Sorry that Ewan McGregor’s not here. He couldn’t bear the thought of being on the sofa with me because he doesn’t agree with me about the women’s march. I have to agree with what an actor thinks about a particular issue because they’re actors. And as we know actors’ views are more important than anybody else’s.”

But we’re guessing most of the public will have a very different take than Morgan, who is no stranger to putting his foot directly in his mouth. After all, we’re talking about a figure who has made his Twitter profile image a photo of him posing with President Donald Trump. In other words, Morgan cultivates controversy and outrage, it’s part of his brand.

Whereas, it seems McGregor’s brand is being a great actor who puts his weight behind good causes. As he tweeted during the Women’s March: