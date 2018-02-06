  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Eli Manning And Odell Beckham Recreated ‘Dirty Dancing’ For A Hilarious Super Bowl Ad
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    The Super Bowl Generates 40 Tons Of Trash. It's Possible None Of It Will Go To A Landfill.
    by Erin Canty
  3. 3 3
    Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Even Casual Fans Can Answer These 5 Football Questions That Jeopardy Contestants Couldn't
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Mental Health Advocate Perfectly Explains Why Depression Makes People Tired
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Michigan State Students Protest In Response To The Handling Of The Larry Nassar Case
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Already, A Growing List Of Eagles Are Refusing A White House Visit
    by Robbie Couch
Communities

Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress

by Tod Perry

February 6, 2018 at 13:05
Copy Link
Image by Carnby/Wikimedia Commons and Newsy/YouTube.

THE GOOD NEWS

He appears to have little chance of winning.


While the modern incarnation of the Republican Party is no stranger to supporting controversial candidates (accused child molester Roy Moore, accused sexual abuser Donald Trump, etc.), the GOP seems to be constantly trying to outdo itself. 

The latest attempt? Nominating Arthur Jones — the former leader of the American Nazi Party — to be its candidate this November for the Illinois 3rd Congressional District. Jones now heads the America First Committee, which restricts membership to “any white American citizen of European, non-Jewish descent,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Arthur Jones, who proudly displays Holocaust denial, xenophobia and racism on his blog and website, has a long history of hateful, extremist and anti-Semitic views,” Lonnie Nasatir, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Chicago-Upper Midwest Region, said.

“To me the Holocaust is what I said it is: It’s an international extortion racket,” Jones told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Illinois Republican leaders have also come out against Jones’s candidacy. “The Illinois Republican Party and our country have no place for Nazis like Arthur Jones,” Tim Schneider, chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, also told the Sun-Times. “We strongly oppose his racist views and his candidacy for any public office, including the 3rd Congressional District.”

Over the past three decades, Jones has run in the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District seat seven times but has never come close to winning. This year, Jones got the nomination because he was the only Republican running.

In November, Jones will face either Representative Dan Lipinski or Lipinski’s Democratic primary challenger, Marie Newman. But the district is heavily blue and Democrats have held the seat since 1975, so, luckily, Jones has little chance of winning.

Share image by Carnby/Wikimedia Commons and Newsy/YouTube.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

In The Congo Dreaming Of The NBA

Orlando Magic’s Bismack Biyombo Is Growing Basketball In His Home Country by Laura Kasinof
Communities

On A Theater’s Stage, Inmates Get A Taste of Freedom 

In a ramshackle Lebanese prison, a drama therapy program is making a difference on a national scale.  by Abby Sewell
Communities

Slacktavists Turn Into Activists At These Rowdy Dinner Parties 

Fighting for a cause has never been more fun.   by Jean Trinh
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress
Recent
Social Networks Can Help Fight Social Anxiety 5 days ago An Ecologist Makes A Big Difference On A Small Island  6 days ago The Son Of An NFL Hall-Of-Famer On His Struggles With Football Fandom 6 days ago Tom Brady Abruptly Ends Interview After Radio Host Crudely Insults The QB’s 5-Year-Old Daughter 6 days ago Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Pledge $200k To Time’s Up In Honor Of USA Gymnastics 6 days ago The Super Blue Blood Moon Was Super Awesome  6 days ago Trump’s State Of The Union Ticket Has A Major Typo  7 days ago A Teen Adventurer Responded To Trolls' Sexist Remarks With An Awesome Photo From The South Pole 7 days ago Fitness Apps Have Been Revealing Locations Of Secret Military Bases Around The Globe 7 days ago FEMA Is Ending Aid To Puerto Rico. But Locals Are Helping Each Other In Unexpected Ways   7 days ago Cleveland Baseball Team Removes Racist Logo From Uniforms 7 days ago Millions Of Refugees Could Benefit From Big Data — But We're Not Using It 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers