The San Bernardino Shootings Are A Painful Reminder Of Gun Tragedies Each Day

On Monday, the news of yet another school shooting rocked people to their core. This time, a teacher and a student were senselessly killed in the California community of San Bernardino, which was also the site of a horrific 2015 terror attack.

Karen Elaine Smith, 53, and Jonathan Martinez, 8, both died Monday at the hands of a man holding a gun. While stunningly sad, these names are not alone among those killed by gun violence in America in 2017. In fact, in an average year, more than 11,000 people will be murdered via the use of guns in America each year. And each and everyone one is a tragedy.

