Graham Nash's life-changing acid trip involved a church, Stonehenge, and a profound revelation

As a songwriter, Graham Nash is widely known for his breezy and peaceful style—one illustrated on a handful of classic singles ("Our House," "Teach Your Children," "Just a Song Before I Go") with folk-rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash. Unlike, say, the psychedelic sizzle of The Doors, his music doesn’t necessarily scream "LSD." But Nash has often noted the major impact that acid had on him, using the story of his song "Cathedral" as the clear example.

In a June 2025 interview with Vulture , asked about his "most therapeutic recording experience," Nash detailed the surreal tale that inspired the 1977 track. "I had just come from lying in the middle of the grass in Stonehenge," he said, explaining how he walked into a church and spoke to a man dressed like a "Beefeater," who shared some profound advice. "He said, 'Wait a second—you are a traveler. Don’t you know?'" Nash recalled. "Excuse me? He said, 'You are a traveler. Don’t you know it’s just okay to be?' Even behind the acid, that was an incredible statement to make to me at that moment: 'Don’t you know it’s just okay to be?'"

Nash said he "walked up to the nave toward a statue of Jesus" and felt an "incredible feeling" in his legs that made him look down. "It was like I was standing on the grave of a soldier who had died in 1799," he said. "Ever since that moment, I’ve tried to be me. After I took LSD, everything changed in my life. I began to realize that we were a ball of mud spinning in space in a galaxy that has a hundred-million suns, which is one of billions of galaxies. I realized at that moment that everything was meaningless in a way—but at the same time, it was meaningful."

"Cathedral," a dramatic and dynamic ballad released on Crosby, Stills & Nash’s album CSN, directly references that acid trip—and the religious themes that its setting apparently conjured. "I’m flying in Winchester Cathedral," Nash sings. "All religion has to have its day / Expressions on the face of the savior / Made me say, 'I can’t stay' / Open up the gates of the church / And let me out of here / Too many people have lied in the name of Christ / For anyone to heed the call / So many people have died in the name of Christ / That I can’t believe it all."

In 2022, Nash spoke about the song with WAMC Northeast Public Radio , saying it took him four years to finesse the lyrics. "[W]hen you're talking about people's religion, you better make sure every single word is correct," he said. "And because ‘Cathedral’ was a song about an acid trip that I took many years ago to Stonehenge and to Winchester Cathedral. You know, it was it was basically about what acid had taught me, that you know that people's religion is precious to them, and that I better make sure that I got all the words correct. And that's why it took me a long time to write 'Cathedral.'"

The songwriter spoke more broadly about the psychedelic experience in a 2013 interview with Commonwealth Club World Affairs. "I’m not condoning anyone taking drugs, but it was good for me," he said. "[T]aking LSD taught me something immediately, and it was a very profound piece of knowledge—and that was that I was a piece of lent on a ball of mud spinning around in an incredibly huge, ever-expanding universe." He also spread the same message he’d share years later with Vulture, saying, "[A]cid taught me that everything was completely meaningfulness—it’s all meaningless. If every single one of us dropped dead right now, the world would still go on spinning…If everything is meaningless, then everything has to be completely meaningful."

This lesson seems to focus on the absurdity—and unpredictability—of life. "If this is life as we know it, to me, if I’m OK and my wife is OK and my children are OK and my friends are OK, the rest is a joke," he said. "The rest is a joke to be played the best way that you can. You have very little control over a lot of your life, so the way that I deal with my life is that I find the most positive—the funnest—way through all of it. It’s a joke, this!"