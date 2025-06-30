Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Graham Nash's life-changing acid trip involved a church, Stonehenge, and a profound revelation

It also inspired an epic Crosby, Stills & Nash song.

graham nash, crosby stills & nash, songwriting, LSD, acid trip

Songwriter Graham Nash had a profound acid trip that involved Stonehenge and a cathedral.

Photo credit: Canva: Irisphoto2 (top left), danaibe12 (bottom left), both cropped / David Gans, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons, cropped (right)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedJun 30, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

As a songwriter, Graham Nash is widely known for his breezy and peaceful style—one illustrated on a handful of classic singles ("Our House," "Teach Your Children," "Just a Song Before I Go") with folk-rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash. Unlike, say, the psychedelic sizzle of The Doors, his music doesn’t necessarily scream "LSD." But Nash has often noted the major impact that acid had on him, using the story of his song "Cathedral" as the clear example.

In a June 2025 interview with Vulture, asked about his "most therapeutic recording experience," Nash detailed the surreal tale that inspired the 1977 track. "I had just come from lying in the middle of the grass in Stonehenge," he said, explaining how he walked into a church and spoke to a man dressed like a "Beefeater," who shared some profound advice. "He said, 'Wait a second—you are a traveler. Don’t you know?'" Nash recalled. "Excuse me? He said, 'You are a traveler. Don’t you know it’s just okay to be?' Even behind the acid, that was an incredible statement to make to me at that moment: 'Don’t you know it’s just okay to be?'"

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Nash said he "walked up to the nave toward a statue of Jesus" and felt an "incredible feeling" in his legs that made him look down. "It was like I was standing on the grave of a soldier who had died in 1799," he said. "Ever since that moment, I’ve tried to be me. After I took LSD, everything changed in my life. I began to realize that we were a ball of mud spinning in space in a galaxy that has a hundred-million suns, which is one of billions of galaxies. I realized at that moment that everything was meaningless in a way—but at the same time, it was meaningful."

"Cathedral," a dramatic and dynamic ballad released on Crosby, Stills & Nash’s album CSN, directly references that acid trip—and the religious themes that its setting apparently conjured. "I’m flying in Winchester Cathedral," Nash sings. "All religion has to have its day / Expressions on the face of the savior / Made me say, 'I can’t stay' / Open up the gates of the church / And let me out of here / Too many people have lied in the name of Christ / For anyone to heed the call / So many people have died in the name of Christ / That I can’t believe it all."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

In 2022, Nash spoke about the song with WAMC Northeast Public Radio, saying it took him four years to finesse the lyrics. "[W]hen you're talking about people's religion, you better make sure every single word is correct," he said. "And because ‘Cathedral’ was a song about an acid trip that I took many years ago to Stonehenge and to Winchester Cathedral. You know, it was it was basically about what acid had taught me, that you know that people's religion is precious to them, and that I better make sure that I got all the words correct. And that's why it took me a long time to write 'Cathedral.'"

The songwriter spoke more broadly about the psychedelic experience in a 2013 interview with Commonwealth Club World Affairs. "I’m not condoning anyone taking drugs, but it was good for me," he said. "[T]aking LSD taught me something immediately, and it was a very profound piece of knowledge—and that was that I was a piece of lent on a ball of mud spinning around in an incredibly huge, ever-expanding universe." He also spread the same message he’d share years later with Vulture, saying, "[A]cid taught me that everything was completely meaningfulness—it’s all meaningless. If every single one of us dropped dead right now, the world would still go on spinning…If everything is meaningless, then everything has to be completely meaningful."

This lesson seems to focus on the absurdity—and unpredictability—of life. "If this is life as we know it, to me, if I’m OK and my wife is OK and my children are OK and my friends are OK, the rest is a joke," he said. "The rest is a joke to be played the best way that you can. You have very little control over a lot of your life, so the way that I deal with my life is that I find the most positive—the funnest—way through all of it. It’s a joke, this!"

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

lsdcrosby stills nashdrugsgraham nashacid tripmusic historycreativitysongwritinglife-changing momentsmusic

The Latest

marriage, wedding, relationship, husband, wife, couple, healthy relationship, healthy marriage
Culture

There’s one key aspect to a healthy marriage that can make your relationship last a lifetime

toddler tantrums, gentle parenting, viral tiktok, parenting hacks, mom tips, creative parenting, toddler tips, alivia cromartie
Past Events

Mom’s clever “Zoomies” meltdown hack is saving parents from toddler chaos

graham nash, crosby stills & nash, songwriting, LSD, acid trip
Culture

Graham Nash's life-changing acid trip involved a church, Stonehenge, and a profound revelation

dark humor, amputation, friendship, comedy, surgery, hospital, Izzy, Milda, foot costume
Good People

After her friend's foot amputation this woman's dark humor was what everyone 'kneeded'

More For You

christopher walken, bugs bunny, acting, comedy, rabbit, looney tunes, animation, actor

Christopher Walken grew up watching a beloved Looney Tunes character, and became influenced by him as an actor as he got older.

commons.wikimedia.org

Christopher Walken reveals the Looney Tunes character that made him a better actor

For actors, inspiration can come from anywhere, but for Christopher Walken, it comes from none other than Bugs Bunny.

The beloved actor has discussed his penchant for the “wascally wabbit” in the past at least once, telling The New York Times about his acting process. “Sometimes I do things just to amuse myself,” he told the paper. “I’ve played scenes pretending that I was Elvis or Bugs Bunny or a U-boat commander. I just don’t tell anybody.” Walken shared this with Ben Stiller as well while appearing on the Apple TV hit Severance. Stiller mentioned this on the Severance podcast, which prompted the director and fans to wonder just exactly where Walken is doing this.

Keep ReadingShow less
baseball, MLB, sportsmanship, arizona diamondbacks, Ketel Marte

Ketel Marte was brought to tears during an MLB game after facing a shameful fan taunt.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from CBS Chicago

Baseball manager's poignant support for a player brought to tears after shameful fan taunt

Whether they’re expecting perfection from their favorite players or, worse, behaving callously toward opposing teams, sports fans often forget that athletes are human beings. But athletic competition has the ability to unify and uplift, even amid such painful and unpleasant encounters. Take, for example, a major-league baseball game held June 24, 2025 between the home team Chicago White Sox and visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

A shameful low point occurred when Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was at bat in the seventh inning. Per ESPN, a fan reportedly yelled out a comment regarding Marte’s late mother, Elpidia Valdez, who died in a 2017 car accident in the Dominican Republic. Team personnel, including manager Torey Lovullo, then requested the 22-year-old fan be ejected. (Though he was remorseful and admitted his actions were inappropriate, according to an ESPN source, he was nonetheless banned indefinitely from all MLB ballparks.) "We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan," the MLB said in a statement. Marte reportedly declined to comment.

Keep ReadingShow less
brian wilson, the beach boys, george martin, the beatles, god only knows

Brian Wilson was blown away by George Martin analyzing The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows."

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from HighQualityMusic

Brian Wilson was blown away by 'fifth Beatle' George Martin mixing 'God Only Knows' in person

It’s well documented that Brian Wilson, the late Beach Boys mastermind, was an enormous Beatles fan—back in the 1960s, he even entered into a kind of symbiotic creative synergy with the band, as they inspired each other through mutual admiration. So it makes total sense that Wilson would have the highest respect for Sir George Martin, the late producer widely nicknamed "the fifth Beatle" due to his shepherding of the group’s pioneering studio work.

Back in 1997, as part of the Martin-hosted BBC documentary series The Rhythm of Life, these two musical geniuses—arguably the two most influential producers in pop history—met up in Wilson’s neck of the woods to talk shop. "Los Angeles then as well as now was the center of the entertainment business—not just the film business but music too," Martin narrates in the clip, cruising the streets in a vintage Cadillac. "And everybody gravitated here. If you wanted to make records, generally speaking, Los Angeles was the place to come to. And to my mind, no one ever made better records here than the local Southern Californian group The Beach Boys."

Keep ReadingShow less
car, gas, gas price, gas station, money saving, money, gas money

With a few easy steps, becoming more fuel efficient is just a gas pump away.

Photo by Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

7 unexpected ways to save money on gas that will keep your wallet and your tank full

With gas prices on the rise, everyone could use some extra cash. Here we’ve compiled seven money-saving tips for your time at the gas station so you can spend more funds on summer fun and less on gas.

As of this writing, AAA reports that the average price per gallon of gas is $3.226, but it reaches up to $4.60 in some parts of the country. Numbers like this might seem daunting, but being fuel efficient doesn’t have to be hard–you just have to be mindful when you go about it. Soon, you’ll be on the road in all of your fuel-efficient glory with a few small tweaks to your car routine. Check them out below, with some cameos from our favorite celebrities on wheels.

Keep ReadingShow less
james brown, michael jackson, prince, concerts, live music

Remembering when James Brown invited Prince and Michael Jackson on stage in 1983.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshots from Michael Jackson FanSquare

James Brown once called Prince and Michael Jackson on stage. The result was purely chaotic.

It’s hard to fathom a stage big enough to accommodate the presence of James Brown, Prince, and Michael Jackson. But these three giants were all on hand at Los Angeles’ Beverly Theater back in August 1983—marking a notable moment in music history, both for its sheer celebrity power and the legends it helped stir up in the following decades.

This was a particularly notable time for both Prince and Jackson. The former was ascending into superstardom, roughly 10 months after releasing his first U.S. Top 10 record, 1999, which featured a string of legendary hits ("Little Red Corvette," the title track, "Delirious"). Jackson was in the exact same position, except amplified into another stratosphere: His sixth LP, 1982’s Thriller, was a multi-platinum blockbuster that became one of the best-selling albums in history, propelled by ubiquitous singles like "Billie Jean" and "Beat It." Brown, despite being far from his commercial peak, was still renowned as "The Godfather of Soul"—and a force of nature on stage, which he proved throughout that L.A. gig.

Keep ReadingShow less
time capsule, nostalgia, viral tiktok, parenting, childhood memories, second grade, missouri mom

A young woman looks through a time capsule

Canva

Missouri mom opens childhood time capsule — and discovers her younger self predicted the future

Most of us would love a chance to meet our childhood selves, even for a moment. But Carrie Grigery, a mom from Ashland, Missouri, recently came closer to that experience than most of us ever will. Just before turning 33, she opened a time capsule she'd sealed 25 years ago in Miss Connie Taylor's second-grade classroom at Terrace Elementary School in Richardson, Texas.

"I usually get a little sad around my birthdays, so I wanted to do something different this year," Grigery told Newsweek, reflecting on her unique decision to revisit her younger self's memories.

Keep ReadingShow less
blues clues, steve, podcast, nostalgia, life tips

Steve's audience can help him search for clues again.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Blue Clues host’s new project hopes to reconnect adults with the popular show they loved as kids

Steve Burns, the host of the popular 1990s television showBlues Clues, is trying to engage with his now-grown up audience to search for bigger clues toward a better and more understandable life. That’s the motivation behind the launch of his new podcast titled Alive. This podcast was conceived shortly after Burns’ viral check-in with his audience back in 2021, and he hopes that the kids who grew up with him will check in with him on this new platform.

“I really want to continue what we started decades ago,” Burns told Variety in a press release. “For us, it was all about curious investigation. It was about looking a little closer. About asking the right questions. About following the clues that helped lead us toward greater understanding. Alive is really just a continuation of that same conversation—only now we’re grown-ups, trying to make sense of a world that’s a whole lot more complicated.”

Keep ReadingShow less
hoa, homeowner revenge, viral reddit stories, christmas lights, tree trimming drama, neighborhood disputes, diy protest, funny homeowner stories

Mulberry tree covered in lights

Canva

HOA regrets trimming homeowner's mulberry tree after a dazzling display of revenge

Living next to a homeowners’ association (HOA) can be convenient—but it can also lead to unexpected friction when those associations reach beyond their bounds. One Reddit user, u/Educational_Dust_932, shared a classic case of HOA overreach that sparked a creative and hilarious response.

The poster explained the layout of their home: “My house is the first house in the neighborhood behind mine. I am on the corner. The street on the side of my home is the HOA neighborhood, but my front yard is on a different street that isn't part of the HOA.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025