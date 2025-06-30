Mom’s clever “Zoomies” meltdown hack is saving parents from toddler chaos

Toddler tantrums can feel like tiny explosions—unpredictable, stressful, and seemingly impossible to defuse. But one Georgia mom’s clever tantrum-hack, borrowed directly from dog behavior, is becoming parents' new secret weapon.

Alivia Cromartie found inspiration in "Zoomies," the sudden bursts of frenzied energy that dogs sometimes get. When her 18-month-old daughter, Icey, began having a meltdown, Cromartie didn't panic—she started zooming around the room herself, instantly catching Icey’s attention and flipping her tears into giggles.

In a TikTok video with over 15 million views, Cromartie showed exactly how it’s done. Icey is seen crying one second, but as Cromartie runs playfully in circles around her, the little girl quickly breaks into laughter. The sweet moment ends in an adorable hug, charming viewers everywhere.

Speaking to TODAY, Cromartie explained why this quirky method works so well. “Icey gets cranky when her food takes too long. I knew I needed to act quickly to avoid a full-blown meltdown,” she said. Cromartie even confessed, “I’ve done Zoomies in grocery stores, running up and down the aisles. The key is distraction, and it works every time.”

A mother comforts her young child Canva

Her method’s success resonated strongly online, prompting parents everywhere to share their results. "It works!" one parent enthusiastically commented, adding, “This is wonderful. My babies loved to laugh and it saved us from many meltdowns.”

@jusssliv Works every time 😂

Another mom, Destiny Bennett from Las Vegas, offered a similar lesson in gentle parenting. In a touching video shared online, Bennett is seen calmly comforting her 5-year-old son, using gentle reassurance to soothe his frustration. Captured by a door camera, the emotional moment resonated deeply online, highlighting how compassion can effectively defuse even the toughest tantrums.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Bennett said, “Sometimes I have to use every bit of my energy to stay calm and not let my own emotions take over. Not every technique works every time, but showing love and support is crucial, even when things don’t go as planned.”

Toddler cries on the ground during a meltdown Canva

Between Cromartie's playful antics and Bennett's compassionate approach, parents everywhere now have two proven strategies to navigate those inevitable meltdowns with humor, calm—and maybe even a little fun.

This article originally appeared last year.