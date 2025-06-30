Mom’s clever “Zoomies” meltdown hack is saving parents from toddler chaos

Toddler tantrums can feel like tiny explosions—unpredictable, stressful, and seemingly impossible to defuse. But one Georgia mom’s clever tantrum-hack, borrowed directly from dog behavior, is becoming parents' new secret weapon.
Alivia Cromartie found inspiration in "Zoomies," the sudden bursts of frenzied energy that dogs sometimes get. When her 18-month-old daughter, Icey, began having a meltdown, Cromartie didn't panic—she started zooming around the room herself, instantly catching Icey’s attention and flipping her tears into giggles.
In a TikTok video with over 15 million views, Cromartie showed exactly how it’s done. Icey is seen crying one second, but as Cromartie runs playfully in circles around her, the little girl quickly breaks into laughter. The sweet moment ends in an adorable hug, charming viewers everywhere.
Speaking to TODAY, Cromartie explained why this quirky method works so well. “Icey gets cranky when her food takes too long. I knew I needed to act quickly to avoid a full-blown meltdown,” she said. Cromartie even confessed, “I’ve done Zoomies in grocery stores, running up and down the aisles. The key is distraction, and it works every time.”
A mother comforts her young childCanva
Her method’s success resonated strongly online, prompting parents everywhere to share their results. "It works!" one parent enthusiastically commented, adding, “This is wonderful. My babies loved to laugh and it saved us from many meltdowns.”
Another mom, Destiny Bennett from Las Vegas, offered a similar lesson in gentle parenting. In a touching video shared online, Bennett is seen calmly comforting her 5-year-old son, using gentle reassurance to soothe his frustration. Captured by a door camera, the emotional moment resonated deeply online, highlighting how compassion can effectively defuse even the toughest tantrums.
Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Bennett said, “Sometimes I have to use every bit of my energy to stay calm and not let my own emotions take over. Not every technique works every time, but showing love and support is crucial, even when things don’t go as planned.”
Toddler cries on the ground during a meltdownCanva
Between Cromartie's playful antics and Bennett's compassionate approach, parents everywhere now have two proven strategies to navigate those inevitable meltdowns with humor, calm—and maybe even a little fun.
This article originally appeared last year.
Grieving couple comforting each other
This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever
When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.
Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”
What followed was a piece of writing that many consider one of the internet’s best comments of all time. It remains shared across social media, grief forums, and personal messages to this day because its honesty and metaphor speak to the raw reality of loss and the slow, irregular path toward healing.
Mourners embrace at a funeralCanva
Below is GSnow’s full reply, unchanged, in all its gentle, wave-crashing beauty:
Why this advice still matters
Mental health professionals and grief counselors often describe bereavement in stages or phases, but GSnow’s “wave theory” gives an image more relatable for many. Rather than a linear process, grief surges and retreats—sometimes triggered by a song, a place, or a simple morning cup of coffee.
Woman enjoying her morning coffeeCanva
In recent years, this metaphor has found renewed relevance. Communities on Reddit, TikTok, and grief support groups frequently reshare it to help explain the unpredictable nature of mourning.
Many readers say this analogy helps them feel less alone, giving them permission to ride each wave of grief rather than fight it.
Crashing waveCanva
Finding comfort in shared wisdom
Since this comment first surfaced, countless people have posted their own stories underneath it, thanking GSnow and passing the words to others facing fresh heartbreak. It’s proof that sometimes, the internet can feel like a global support group—strangers linked by shared loss and hope.
Friends embracingCanva
For those searching for more support today, organizations like The Dougy Center, GriefShare, and local bereavement groups offer compassionate resources. If you or someone you know is struggling with intense grief, please reach out to mental health professionals who can help navigate these deep waters.
When grief comes crashing like the ocean, remember these words—and hang on. There is life between the waves.
This article originally appeared four years ago.