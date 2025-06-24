What naked bicyclists at a Seattle parade can teach us about celebrating life in living color

The Fremont Solstice Parade in Seattle, an artistic celebration of the summer solstice, was created by the Fremont Arts Council in 1989. The founders didn’t expect nudity when they originally started it, however. Streakers appeared riding their bicycles naked in the early 90s. The body paint appeared later on as a compromise–the naked bike-riders could stay as long as they too were artistically painted as part of the parade itself. Now known as the Solstice Cyclists, their tradition continued this past weekend as bicyclists painted in a multitude of colors and patterns rode nude ahead of the annual parade.

Riders gather before the parade to get painted by local artists, or can arrive painted themselves. From Wonder Woman to Rubik’s Cubes, stormtroopers to mermaids, Spider-Man to giraffes, you’ll see it all painted on some 1000 nude or almost-nude figures riding bicycles to open the Fremont Solstice Parade.

While the bike ride itself is fun, one rider told Axios Seattle that the best part is actually getting painted. Painting can take anywhere “from 15 minutes to 4 hours,” according to Solstice Cyclists, plus drying time. This is part of the group’s painting party that happens before the parade begins, and the experience is very communal. “Many people show up with their ideas and a couple of brushes and ask others to help them out,” the group shares. They ask friends for a hand or end up making new ones.

Interestingly, the whole process is legal. According to the Washington State Legislature, “a person is guilty of indecent exposure if he or she intentionally makes any open and obscene exposure of his or her person or the person of another knowing that such conduct is likely to cause reasonable affront or alarm.” Since the nudity is covered in body paint and has artistic intentions, it’s allowed. While you can ride nude without body paint, painting is encouraged. “Nobody’s going to force you to wear paint, but it’s part of the tradition, and much more entertaining for our audience if you do,” the group shares. “The artistic element also helps us defend against those who try to ban us.”

"I tell people, it will be the highlight of your life," Solstice Cyclists group leader Ethan Bradford told Axios Seattle. "It will be out of your comfort zone." Indeed, rider Jeff Hedgepeth told the magazine Seattle Met that many people are scared of doing it at first, but power through anyway and have a great time, as he did. “I know this guy who has been in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he was like, you have the nerve to do that? I don’t know if I could do that. And I’m like, really?” he told the magazine. “When we approached Fremont and the parade crowd, hearing the cheers and such—I get goosebumps thinking about it right now.…It was a blast.”

The experience is ultimately meant to be one “about self-expression without judgment,” wrote Seattle writer and bicyclist Tom Fuculero, of the Seattle Bike Blog. “Your own body is the ultimate canvass [sic], and you see people express themselves in so many ways…I’ve met people who see the ride as a way to reclaim confidence and love for their bodies. I’ve met people who simply think it’s fun as hell to do something so wild and out-of-the-ordinary."

As you look at the Solstice Cyclists in all of their color and vibrancy, you may even think about joining them next year (learn more about that here). Or they may challenge you to think outside of your own comfort zone and find beauty in a place you never expected.