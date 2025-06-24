Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

What naked bicyclists at a Seattle parade can teach us about celebrating life in living color

"Is this legal?"

naked, bicycle, seattle, fremont solstice parade, art, expression

At Seattle's Fremont Solstice Parade, naked bicyclists paint themselves in a variety of colors and designs.

Wikimedia Commons
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanJun 24, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

The Fremont Solstice Parade in Seattle, an artistic celebration of the summer solstice, was created by the Fremont Arts Council in 1989. The founders didn’t expect nudity when they originally started it, however. Streakers appeared riding their bicycles naked in the early 90s. The body paint appeared later on as a compromise–the naked bike-riders could stay as long as they too were artistically painted as part of the parade itself. Now known as the Solstice Cyclists, their tradition continued this past weekend as bicyclists painted in a multitude of colors and patterns rode nude ahead of the annual parade.

Riders gather before the parade to get painted by local artists, or can arrive painted themselves. From Wonder Woman to Rubik’s Cubes, stormtroopers to mermaids, Spider-Man to giraffes, you’ll see it all painted on some 1000 nude or almost-nude figures riding bicycles to open the Fremont Solstice Parade.

While the bike ride itself is fun, one rider told Axios Seattle that the best part is actually getting painted. Painting can take anywhere “from 15 minutes to 4 hours,” according to Solstice Cyclists, plus drying time. This is part of the group’s painting party that happens before the parade begins, and the experience is very communal. “Many people show up with their ideas and a couple of brushes and ask others to help them out,” the group shares. They ask friends for a hand or end up making new ones.

Interestingly, the whole process is legal. According to the Washington State Legislature, “a person is guilty of indecent exposure if he or she intentionally makes any open and obscene exposure of his or her person or the person of another knowing that such conduct is likely to cause reasonable affront or alarm.” Since the nudity is covered in body paint and has artistic intentions, it’s allowed. While you can ride nude without body paint, painting is encouraged. “Nobody’s going to force you to wear paint, but it’s part of the tradition, and much more entertaining for our audience if you do,” the group shares. “The artistic element also helps us defend against those who try to ban us.”

"I tell people, it will be the highlight of your life," Solstice Cyclists group leader Ethan Bradford toldAxios Seattle. "It will be out of your comfort zone." Indeed, rider Jeff Hedgepeth told the magazine Seattle Met that many people are scared of doing it at first, but power through anyway and have a great time, as he did. “I know this guy who has been in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he was like, you have the nerve to do that? I don’t know if I could do that. And I’m like, really?” he told the magazine. “When we approached Fremont and the parade crowd, hearing the cheers and such—I get goosebumps thinking about it right now.…It was a blast.”

The experience is ultimately meant to be one “about self-expression without judgment,” wrote Seattle writer and bicyclist Tom Fuculero, of the Seattle Bike Blog. “Your own body is the ultimate canvass [sic], and you see people express themselves in so many ways…I’ve met people who see the ride as a way to reclaim confidence and love for their bodies. I’ve met people who simply think it’s fun as hell to do something so wild and out-of-the-ordinary."

As you look at the Solstice Cyclists in all of their color and vibrancy, you may even think about joining them next year (learn more about that here). Or they may challenge you to think outside of your own comfort zone and find beauty in a place you never expected.

activitybicyclistscommunitycyclingfunnyhobbynakednudistsstrangeparadeseattlenudity

The Latest

Robin Williams, Johnny Carson, talk shows, humor, funny, comedians, late night

7 wonderful moments where Robin Williams made talk show hosts and audiences crack up

john lennon, steve tilston, folk music, the beatles, music history
Culture

John Lennon wrote a wise letter to an aspiring folk artist. It went undelivered for decades.

mental health, happiness list, gratitude, mindfulness, daily ritual, TikTok trend
Past Events

Woman reveals her daily 'happiness list' ritual—and it's transforming people's mental health

naked, bicycle, seattle, fremont solstice parade, art, expression
Humor

What naked bicyclists at a Seattle parade can teach us about celebrating life in living color

More For You

Generational Quiz, Song Lyrics, Millennial Test, Gen Z, Boomer, Tess Tregellas, Viral Video, Pop Culture

Comic laughs on stage

Canva

One simple song lyric can tell if you are a Millennial, Gen Z, or Boomer

Long before we had labels like Boomers and Gen Z, people were often identified by their social circles—think “band kids,” “theatre nerds,” “jocks,” and “geeks.” Today, however, generational traits are frequently defined by online quizzes, viral memes, and even phrases like “OK, Boomer.”

But for those still wondering where they fit into the generational mosaic, comedian Tess Tregellas offered a hilariously simple solution in a video that captivated millions last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
jim gaffigan, parenting, jokes, humor, parenting advice

Jim Gaffigan's jokes also offer some valuable parenting tips.

Photo credit: Canva/Wikimedia Commons

4 pieces of funny parenting wisdom from comedian Jim Gaffigan that's backed up by experts

Jim Gaffigan has been a stand-up comedy staple since the 1990s with many comedy specials popping up on television and online. Many of his fans know that Gaffigan’s jokes are mostly about two subjects: food and raising kids. As a father of five, Gaffigan has shared many perspectives on parenting that aren’t just jokes.

Whether it’s intentional or not, much of Jim’s perspectives on parenting may be made for humor and entertainment, but are also solid pieces of advice backed up by child care and parenting experts. Here are some of the few bits of parenting wisdom that Jim offers to the public through his stand-up comedy routines.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tina Fey, Mean Girls Musical, Online Trolls, Comedy, SNL, West End Theatre, Viral Comeback, Letters of Note

Tina Fey at a movie premiere

David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

Tina Fey once roasted a troll so hard, it still stings years later

The internet can be a double-edged sword—offering both support and criticism. Celebrities often find themselves at the receiving end of unsolicited opinions. Tina Fey, renowned for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock," once faced such criticism but responded with a masterclass in wit and satire.

A user named "jerkstore" once commented, "In my opinion, Tina Fey completely ruined SNL. The only reason she's celebrated is because she's a woman and an outspoken liberal. She has not a single funny bone in her body."

Keep ReadingShow less
pro wrestling, viral, backflip, kayfabe, athlete

Ninja Mack's athleticism is bringing the internet together.

Photo credit: Canva/Wikimedia Commons

Even people who don't like wrestling are blown away by 11-backflip move never seen before

A viral clip from a professional wrestling event in Japan is impressing both fans and non-fans alike. In the clip, Ninja Mack, a masked American wrestler, is seen doing 11 backflips, starting from inside the ring going over the top rope, to the floor, and up the entrance ramp to kick this fleeing opponent.

The response to this impressive feat of athleticism caught cheers and attention not just from pro wrestling fans, but the general public. Folks on Reddit, X, and other social media have expressed outright awe over the multiple successive backflips Ninja Mack performed as an equally remarkable and hilarious spectacle. The video of Mack’s “Super Ninja Special” as he calls it has reportedly garnered over 70 million views as of this writing.

Keep ReadingShow less
jason statham, typecasting, film buffs, movie stars, acting

Can you name a Jason Statham character?

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

A guy challenged anyone to name a Jason Statham movie character and the results were hilarious

Film fanatics were presented a challenge on Reddit that even the most knowledgeable movie buff would struggle with. The thread seemed very simple: Name one name of a character Jason Statham has played. The result? A fleet of cinephiles at a loss for words.

Jason Statham has had starring roles in films ever since 1998 when he was in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. His breakthrough role in that cult classic eventually got him into bigger Hollywood roles and into billion-dollar blockbuster franchises. Clearly, surely film fans remember his character’s name in that movie. Do you?

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesla, Cybertruck,, disguise, cars, elon musk, ford

People attempt to rebrand their Tesla

Canva

People are hilariously putting Ford emblems on their Tesla Cybertrucks

It's nothing new that companies find themselves rebranding when things get tough. Often, it's just a little refresher tweak, sometimes it's a brand-new formula (think New Coke), and many times, companies have to distance themselves from political situations that many find unsettling.

The case of Tesla is an interesting one. While some might immediately think of Elon Musk when the brand is mentioned, it was actually founded in 2003 by engineers Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. According to an article from The Street, the idea was to "develop and produce an entirely electric car after observing the favorable reaction test markets had to General Motors' (GM) previous electric car experiment, the EV1."

Keep ReadingShow less
funny obituary, viral obituary, William Ziegler, firefighter obituary, New Orleans, obituary humor, legacy, Schaefer beer, touching tribute, obituary writing

The fireman William Ziegler of New Orleans, Louisiana.

VIA ASD / TWITTER

A fireman’s kids wrote the hilariously honest obituary he would have wanted

After you're gone, people may forget the exact things you said, but they'll always remember how you made them feel.

Sadly, most obituaries are just a list of facts — where someone lived, worked, and how many children they had — with little insight into who they truly were. But William Ziegler’s obituary, written by his children, does the opposite. The retired fireman from New Orleans was remembered not just for his career, but for his personality, his humor, and his deeply human quirks.

Keep ReadingShow less
orchestra playing

USAF Band helps NY students hone craft.

www.afdw.af.mil

Orchestra teacher receives scam call during class and has her students scare them off in the best way

Much like hemlines, spam calls are on the rise. According to PR Newswire, "U.S. consumers received just over 4.7 billion robocalls in January 2025, marking a nearly 9% increase from December 2024, according to YouMail's latest Robocall Index." To break it down even further, the same report reveals, "On a monthly basis, January averaged 152.9 million robocalls/day and 1,769 robocalls/second."

That's a lot of spam.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025