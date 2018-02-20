Recently on GOOD
For People Of Color, Banks Are Shutting The Door To Homeownership 50 years after the federal Fair Housing Act banned racial discrimination in lending, African-Americans and Latinos continue to be routinely denied conventional mortgage loans at rates far higher than their white counterparts.
Why Olympic Athletes ‘Choke’ At The Winter Games A number of factors the viewing audience can't see can explain poor performances.
Even With Finish Line Photos, The Public Can't Tell Who Won This Ski Race Tenths of a second weren’t nearly enough to determine who won this race.
Snowboarder's Gold Medal In A Ski Event Is One Of The Biggest Surprise Of The Games It took a comically long time for her unexpected success to register.
The Unified Korean Women’s Hockey Team On Its Historic Moment “Both South Korean and North Korean athletes thought the same thing: We wanted to do the best in the game.”
