  1
    Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ shows what it’s like to be overweight.
    by Tod Perry
  2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  5
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  6
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  7
    20 things you didn't realize you were doing because of childhood emotional abuse.
    by Juliette Virzi
  8
    Amal Clooney says she experienced sexual harassment at work but says her daughter won’t have to.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by Adam Mordecai
Communities

Guy goes ape sh*t after a woman rejected him on Tinder. Women are relating too much.

by Molly Mulshine

February 4, 2019 at 16:00

via Shutterstock

We all know dudes can become hysterical when you reject them sexually. It happens in bars, it happens in the street, and it happens in the DMs.

One woman’s story of a guy who stalked her on Instagram after she swiped left on his Tinder account is now going viral.

“i rejected a man today, who found me off tinder but we did not match,” the woman, who’s identified as Julia, writes. “this is how the conversation ended after i said 6 times i was not interested.”

She posted screenshots from their (pretty one-sided) conversation on her Twitter account.

Based on her tweet and the screenshots, it looks like the manchild messaging her didn’t even merit a right-swipe: they never even matched on Tinder. But after seeing her Instagram username in her Tinder bio, the dude found her and started to harass her via inbox.

The screenshots start with her saying, “didn’t i just tell you no multiple times and tell you to stop messaging me?”

He responds, “I don't take irrational things. It’s not the no, it’s the lack of rational that gets me,” which really sets the stage for just how little sense his arguments are going to make.

He goes on to shame Julia for joining Tinder when she had no intention of speaking specifically to him. “What is it you want in life? What do you want from tinder?” he asks. “Why be on a dating site? Do you have answers to any of these questions? Lol I'm so curious.”

She rightly responds, “i don’t have to answer your questions. i don’t care that you're curious. take no for an answer. my answer is not changing. you are forceful and creepy.”

He doesn’t understand how he’s creepy, saying, “I don’t think you know the meaning of those words haha,” then adding, “Girls like you are why guys are such assholes.” He later says, “You have issues. Serious deep set issues. I feel sorry for you. And pity anyone in you life.”

He continues sending messages, ending with, “Why are you even alive? What’s the point if you’re just going to spread misery and negativity? What a waste...”

The tweet has since gotten tens of thousands of retweets and favorites. Many Twitter users are replying with similar stories of men going ballistic when women don’t want to sleep with them.

One woman spoke up with a similar story.

 

Another posted a screenshot of harassment she’d received from a man.

Some noticed parallels between this guy’s apparent mindset and that of the incel community.

This person pointed out that while this behavior’s not surprising to women, a lot of men don’t realize it goes on.

Others couldn’t believe how long he kept a conversation going with... himself.



This article was originally published by our partners at Someecards. 

Culture

The world needs rom coms more than ever.

Escapism is a valid and necessary part of entertainment.  by Heidi Lux
Communities

Michelle Obama has the most relatable advice for Meghan Markle.

"Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she'd have a life like this, and the pressure you feel—from yourself and from others—can sometimes feel like a lot." by Heidi Lux
Health

20 things you didn't realize you were doing because of childhood emotional abuse.

Experiencing emotional abuse growing up can have a lasting impact on an individual and we need to talk about it. by Juliette Virzi






Guy goes ape sh*t after a woman rejected him on Tinder. Women are relating too much.
