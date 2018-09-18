Guy puts ex-buddy on blast for sending racist, abusive messages to women on Tinder.

Recently on GOOD
What Americans say vs. what they mean. Americans are the world leaders in exaggeration.
Pregnant woman hilariously shuts down man who refused to give up his seat for her. She did it without saying a word.
Mom’s blistering rant on how men should be blamed for all unwanted pregnancies going crazy viral. “All unwanted pregnancies are caused by the the irresponsible ejaculations of men”.
Homeless man speaks out after being mocked for shaving on a train. “I never thought it would go viral, people making fun of me.”
The obituary of legendary hoaxer Alan Abel is a wonderful gag 38-years in the making. People are joking about a 94-year-old man’s death. It’s exactly what he wanted.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Talks About His Struggle With Depression He says it forced him to reevaluate his life.
