  1
    Serena Williams just exposed one of the most sexist double standards in all of sports.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2
    Understand Consent With The Help Of Stick Figures And A Cup Of Tea
    by Craig Carilli
  3
    What’s The Difference Between Depression And Just Being Sad? This Video Clarifies.
    by Mike Albo
  4
    The obituary of legendary hoaxer Alan Abel is a wonderful gag 38-years in the making.
    by Tod Perry
  5
    A woman freaked out over the 'lady parts' on the bears on her daughter's christening cake.
    by Ashley Bez
  6
    2 young women were cruelly blamed for their own deaths. So a kind stranger spoke up for them.
    by GOOD Staff
  7
    Paramedic Shares Awesome Facebook Post About Minimum Wage Increase
    by Craig Carilli
  8
    Racist trolls left nasty comments about Khloe Kardashian’s baby. The internet is closed.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  9
    The Fiddlehead Is The World’s Most Magical Vegetable 
    by Maxwell Williams
Lifestyle

Guy puts ex-buddy on blast for sending racist, abusive messages to women on Tinder.

by May Wilkerson

September 18, 2018 at 17:15
Copy Link

It’s easy to be a dick on Tinder. But thanks to the internet, it’s also easy to publicly call someone out for being a dick on Tinder.

This is the story of a guy named Nick. Like many 24-year-old dudes, he was on Tinder, looking for that sweet, NSA (no strings attached, not National Security Agency) love.

But a guy named Kevin, who went to college with Nick, exposed his former friend for being a racist, abusive jerk to women on the popular dating app. Kevin put Nick on blast in a now-viral Facebook post, which includes screenshots of a conversation between Nick and Kevin’s female friend.

 

The post, which has since been deleted, read:

i met this guy in college and he seemed like a decent guy, he was nice, friendly, etc. over the weekend, he matched a friend of mine on tinder and they exchanged messages. when she didn’t respond immediately, he lost it and left a bunch of nasty messages. i called him out on it, he denied, and he proceeded to block me on all social media.

sexism and racism takes many forms and it cannot be tolerated.

as a man and POC, we can't let this stand.

He then asked their mutual friends to un-friend him.

The conversation between Kevin’s friend and Nick began innocently enough:

“I’m 6’2” and I work out” is a red flag for potential dickitude. But it got much worse, quickly. Nick became verbally abusive and racist when the woman (understandably) stopped responding to his texts.

This is messed up on so many levels.

Since sharing the original post, Kevin said he had heard from other women who’d had similar experiences with the same guy. He posted screenshots from a conversation between Nick and a different woman:

Inspired by Kevin’s post, another woman shared her own Nick story on Facebook.

She wrote:

OH MY GOD I AM SCREAMINGGGG

When you see all these “tinder nightmare” posts and articles and suddenly you actually know the person that just had their ass absolutely handed to them on a silver platter

This is 100% nothing new for this dude. He’s repeatedly pushed boundaries with myself and people I know, sending unsolicited nudes more than once like NAHHH man...

In conclusion: Do not swipe right on this guy.

P.S. Dudes and not-dudes, do not be a jerk on Tinder or anywhere else because THE INTERNET IS WATCHING, y'all.

 

Share image via Tinder.

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com.

Communities

2 young women were cruelly blamed for their own deaths. So a kind stranger spoke up for them.

“Yesterday I was killed. I refused to be touched, and they burst my skull with a stick. I got stabbed and was left to die bleeding.” by GOOD Staff
Lifestyle

5 super moms who'll inspire you to kick ass today.

Being a super mom is easier than you think! by Missy Baker
Communities

There are 256 women nominated for the House and Senate in 2018 after historic wins.

Real change is coming. by Eric Pfeiffer
Recent
Features
