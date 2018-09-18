Guy puts ex-buddy on blast for sending racist, abusive messages to women on Tinder.

It’s easy to be a dick on Tinder. But thanks to the internet, it’s also easy to publicly call someone out for being a dick on Tinder.

This is the story of a guy named Nick. Like many 24-year-old dudes, he was on Tinder, looking for that sweet, NSA (no strings attached, not National Security Agency) love.

But a guy named Kevin, who went to college with Nick, exposed his former friend for being a racist, abusive jerk to women on the popular dating app. Kevin put Nick on blast in a now-viral Facebook post, which includes screenshots of a conversation between Nick and Kevin’s female friend.

The post, which has since been deleted, read:

i met this guy in college and he seemed like a decent guy, he was nice, friendly, etc. over the weekend, he matched a friend of mine on tinder and they exchanged messages. when she didn’t respond immediately, he lost it and left a bunch of nasty messages. i called him out on it, he denied, and he proceeded to block me on all social media. sexism and racism takes many forms and it cannot be tolerated. as a man and POC, we can't let this stand.

He then asked their mutual friends to un-friend him.

The conversation between Kevin’s friend and Nick began innocently enough:

“I’m 6’2” and I work out” is a red flag for potential dickitude. But it got much worse, quickly. Nick became verbally abusive and racist when the woman (understandably) stopped responding to his texts.

This is messed up on so many levels.

Since sharing the original post, Kevin said he had heard from other women who’d had similar experiences with the same guy. He posted screenshots from a conversation between Nick and a different woman:

Inspired by Kevin’s post, another woman shared her own Nick story on Facebook.

She wrote:

OH MY GOD I AM SCREAMINGGGG

When you see all these “tinder nightmare” posts and articles and suddenly you actually know the person that just had their ass absolutely handed to them on a silver platter This is 100% nothing new for this dude. He’s repeatedly pushed boundaries with myself and people I know, sending unsolicited nudes more than once like NAHHH man... In conclusion: Do not swipe right on this guy.

P.S. Dudes and not-dudes, do not be a jerk on Tinder or anywhere else because THE INTERNET IS WATCHING, y'all.