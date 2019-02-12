  • Trending
Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes.

by Jamie Lutz

February 12, 2019
via Shutterstock

Ruth Clemens, a British H&M shopper, took to the store’s Facebook page to lambaste the fast fashion chain for its tiny size 16, the largest size that H&M stocks in its regular line. (And a British size 16 is the equivalent to an American size 12!)

/

It reads:

Dear H&M,

I was browsing your sale items in your Leeds store and spotted this pair of kick flare jeans. They were only a tenner - bargain! - and a size 16. I’m normally a size 14 on my hips (occasionally 16 if buying trousers) so I thought I'd try them on. It did not go well.

As I'm sure you’re aware, size 16 is the largest size you stock (apart from in your plus size range, which is very limited in store and does not offer the range of styles for the fashion-conscious that are available in smaller sizes).

I am not overweight (not that that should matter) and although I’m 5 foot 11 my body is pretty average shape-wise. It's already difficult enough for me to find clothes that fit well because of my height, why are you making jeans that are unrealistically small? Am I too fat for your everyday range? Should I just accept that accessible and affordable high street and on-trend fashion isn't for people like me?

You might recognise the top I'm wearing - it's one of yours and it's a size Medium. Sort it out would you.

‪#‎whatdoesplussizeevenmean‬ ‪#‎bodypositive‬ ‪#‎fashionforall‬

Also vote remain

As the post racked up views—it has currently been shared more than 10,000 times—H&M was quick to respond:

Hi Ruth, thank you so much for your feedback. We are sorry to hear about your experience in store recently. We always want our customers to have an enjoyable time when shopping in store and to leave feeling confident in themselves. At H&M we make clothing for all our stores around the world, so the sizing can vary depending on the style, cut and fabric. We value all feedback and will take on board the points you and other customers have raised.

Commenters on the thread were largely unconvinced by the chain’s response.

“Well that is a VERY unsatisfactory response from H&M,” one person wrote. “Just another reason on the list why I refuse to shop there. I have a very close friend who is a size 18 and needed work trousers on a budget, she is young and didn't earn a lot at the time, I recommended she try your plus size range. Can you imagine how heart broken she was when the only pair you had in the range was a plus size 28?”

At the same time, it’s hard to imagine this problem happening in America, where vanity sizing is mostly so out of control that Chris Christie probably wears a size zero.

Preview image via Tim Boyle / Getty Images. 

Share image via Ruth Clemens / Facebook.

 

