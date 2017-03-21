  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Liberal America Has A Sweden Fetish
    by Jesse Hirsch
  2. 2 2
    Right-Wing Star Shocks Fans When She Comes Out As Pro-Choice
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Warning: You May Feel Empathy For Donald Trump After Reading This
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Hillary Clinton Is Ready For A Comeback 
    by Stacey Leasca
  6. 6 6
    Katy Perry Receives Human Rights Campaign Award For Her LGBT Advocacy
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Random Act Of Sport: NFL Reporter Runs 40-Yard Dash While Wearing Heels
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Embarrassingly Sexist Evidence Of How Trump Treats Men And Women Differently
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  9. 9 9
    Joe Biden Just Made Everyone's Day With Surprise Return To Politics
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Lifestyle

The Happiest Country In The World Is Exactly Where You’d Expect

by Kate Ryan

March 21, 2017 at 9:40
Copy Link
Image via Flickr/Moyan Brenn

We get it, Nordic countries. Disneyland has nothing on you when it comes to being the happiest place on earth—according to the U.N.’s latest rankings anyway. In the U.N.’s 2017 World Happiness Report released on Monday, Norway snatches the top spot, knocking Denmark to second place, followed by Iceland in third and Switzerland in fourth. But as the report’s authors were quick to point out, the differences in happiness among the top four are small enough to be statistically irrelevant. It shouldn’t be surprising that rounding out the top ten happiest countries in the world are (in order) Finland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Sweden. Also unsurprising are the least happy countries, with conflict-ridden Rwanda, Syria, Tanzania, Burundi, and the Central African Republic composing the bottom five.

You don’t need to read the entire report to figure out why the highest ranked countries might be more satisfied than the rest. They’re proud welfare states that provide universal, high quality healthcare, free education, and paid maternity leave. In stark contrast to these values is the United States, which has dropped to 19th place among the world’s richest countries and 15th place overall.

The old saying that money can’t buy you happiness proves to be truer than we realized, and the proof is in the stats. While America’s per capita gross domestic product has steadily risen over the past 60 years, happiness has not. And while there is a link between an increase in household income and better emotional well-being, this tidy correlation only exists up to a certain point. As Columbia University economist Jeffrey D. Sachs writes in the U.N.’s report, “America’s crisis is, in short, a social crisis, not an economic crisis.” Despite attempts to acknowledge this fact, representatives have not produced legislation to directly address growing concerns.

While it would be wise of us to learn from our happier counterparts, “the dominant political discourse is all about raising the rate of economic growth,” Sachs writes, “and the prescriptions for faster growth—mainly deregulation and tax cuts—are likely to exacerbate, not reduce, social tensions.” Hopefully our current administration will catch wind of these facts and reconsider cutting vital programs and health care access for millions of Americans. Just don’t hold your breath—that’s definitely not covered. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Neil deGrasse Tyson Challenges Trump To ‘Make America Smart Again’ 

Trump’s budget is terrible for eduation  by Tod Perry
Sports

A Former Olympic Snowboarder On His Journey From Tragedy To Mindfulness

After a brain injury derailed his snowboarding career, Kevin Pearce dedicated his life to teaching others to love their brain by Sheila Mulrooney Eldred
Food

Never Fear, Food Media Will Be Fine

7 food media faves to replace the beloved Lucky Peach (R.I.P.) by GOOD Food Editors
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
What's really going on with Trump's electronics ban: https://t.co/nCS3Q9uadz (via @washingtonpost) https://t.co/AxavT44TIu
The Happiest Country In The World Is Exactly Where You’d Expect
Recent
The Happiest Country In The World Is Exactly Where You’d Expect 17 minutes ago The Long, Strange History Of The Home Microwave 17 minutes ago Trump Says He’s The Reason NFL Teams Aren’t Signing Kaepernick about 10 hours ago Here’s What ‘Free’ Art Actually Costs about 16 hours ago Trump's Alleged Wealth (And His Ego) Just Took A Massive Hit about 18 hours ago Sweden's Recycling Program Is So Good Other Countries Are Sending Them Their Garbage about 18 hours ago Right-Wing Star Shocks Fans When She Comes Out As Pro-Choice about 19 hours ago Neil deGrasse Tyson Challenges Trump To ‘Make America Smart Again’  about 19 hours ago A Former Olympic Snowboarder On His Journey From Tragedy To Mindfulness about 19 hours ago Never Fear, Food Media Will Be Fine about 19 hours ago Even The Photos Of China’s Newest Sky-High Glass Bridge Will Get Your Palms Sweating about 20 hours ago Joe Biden Just Made Everyone's Day With Surprise Return To Politics about 20 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers