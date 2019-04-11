  • Trending
  1
    'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke releases photos of herself after emergency brain surgery for two aneurysms.
    by Tod Perry
  2
    Facebook users are incredibly confident and incredibly wrong about how many triangles are in this sketch.
    by Penn Collins
  3
    John Glenn delivered one of the greatest comebacks ever after a political opponent accused him of never having held a real job.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  5
    Woman’s viral thread perfectly breaks down how grieving feels over time.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  6
    Brewery uses 'Beer for Girls' to mock the parade of ridiculous tactics marketing to women.
    by Penn Collins
  7
    Woman bravely shows what losing 110 pounds really looks like.
    by Tod Perry
  8
    Woman shares texts showing the difference between a healthy and a controlling relationship.
    by GOOD Staff
  9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
A Democratic freshman just exposed Betsy DeVos' literacy hypocrisy to her face. And it was beautiful. 

by Tod Perry

April 11, 2019 at 13:00
Photo by Mark Wilson / Getty Images

According to Concordia University-Portland, more than 30 million adults in the United States cannot read, write, or do basic math above a third-grade level. 

The World Atlas ranks the United States 125th out of 197 countries, saying just 86% of U.S. residents are able to “sufficiently read and write.”

If the United States had a functioning executive branch, this would be an issue the Secretary of Education would care about. However, Betsy DeVos has proposed over $200 million in cuts to literacy programs in the U.S.

That’s a small drop in the bucket compared to her overall goal of eliminating 29 educational programs, totaling $7 billion in federal funding.

Democratic Representative Josh Harder from California took DeVos to task on Wednesday, April 10, at a hearing over her department’s policies and priorities before the House Committee on Education and Labor.

In a video which has since gone viral, Harder accuses DeVos of being hypocritical for posing in photos reading to children, while proposing massive cuts to programs that teach them to read.

“If you go on the website of the Department of Education right now, the picture is you reading a book to a kid, and that’s phenomenal,” Harder said. “And you’ve gone around the country reading books to kids, talking about the importance of literacy,” he added.

“But then you get back to Washington, you go into the cloak of bureaucracy in a back room somewhere, and you cut every single program, and indeed, you actually eliminate every single program fully developed and fully dedicated toward addressing the problem that you’re actually saying needs to be solved.”

“And I think that hypocrisy is disappointing, shocking, and, frankly, really heartbreaking at a time when we have some real challenges in our educational system,” the congressman said.

DeVos’ response was to claim that federal programs are ineffective.

“If these problems had been solved by the federal government, we would have seen different results in the last 50 years,” she said. “We have not.”

If DeVos gets her cuts, we’ll learn the effectiveness of these programs the hard way, when the literacy rates drop further because they’re not around. 

Share image via Rep. Josh Harder / Twitter

Lifestyle

Why a divorced father still buys his ex flowers on her birthday, and does it with pride.

He breaks down his reasoning perfectly.  by Tod Perry
Communities

Brewery uses 'Beer for Girls' to mock the parade of ridiculous tactics marketing to women.

The “edgy” campaign and its confused messaging hasn’t worked the way the company had hoped.  by Penn Collins
Lifestyle

Woman bravely shows what losing 110 pounds really looks like.

"Before and after ... that's a lie." by Tod Perry
Recent
Stunned John Kerry reacts to perhaps the dumbest series of questions ever asked by a GOP representative.  1 day ago 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke releases photos of herself after emergency brain surgery for two aneurysms. 1 day ago This woman bought 204 pairs of shoes and donated them to Nebraska flood victims. 1 day ago Random act of beauty: 7-year-old jumps into pool to try and save drowning toddler. 1 day ago Billie Eilish opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about living with Tourette syndrome.  1 day ago Why a divorced father still buys his ex flowers on her birthday, and does it with pride. 1 day ago Brewery uses 'Beer for Girls' to mock the parade of ridiculous tactics marketing to women. 1 day ago Woman bravely shows what losing 110 pounds really looks like. 1 day ago Woman shares texts showing the difference between a healthy and a controlling relationship. 1 day ago John Glenn delivered one of the greatest comebacks ever after a political opponent accused him of never having held a real job. 2 days ago Halsey just opened up about nearly becoming a sex worker when she was a homeless teen.  3 days ago Soon-to-be ex-teacher goes off on parents who 'coddle and enable' their kids. Internet wildly applauds. 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren't trash. They're a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
