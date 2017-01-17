Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
A Former Flight Attendant Shares The Procedure To Best Survive A Plane Crash In the event of a disaster, you control your own fate far more than you realize.
-
Big Businesses Are Finally Cracking The Food Desert Crisis Easing food accessibility issues is now one click away
-
Cowboys Fan Learns The Obvious Lesson Of Why You Don’t Get A ‘Super Bowl Champions’ Tattoo Mid-Playoffs Predictably, sports fans on social media had no sympathy for his brazen act.
-
41 Percent Of Americans Can’t Afford An Unexpected $500 Expense Income inequality is growing.
-
How One Piece Of Furniture Is Fighting Off Depression “It's all about empowering people to go and solve their own problems”
-
See Which States Have Achieved The Most And Least Equality There’s been some real progress
Live Well. Do Good.
Woman goes on a profane racist tirade against Greek couple until shop manager steps in. https://t.co/9GrVmX98X9 https://t.co/5RSiacfjo7
Recent
A Former Flight Attendant Shares The Procedure To Best Survive A Plane Crash Big Businesses Are Finally Cracking The Food Desert Crisis Cowboys Fan Learns The Obvious Lesson Of Why You Don’t Get A ‘Super Bowl Champions’ Tattoo Mid-Playoffs Tennessee Teen Raises 33K In GoFundMe Campaign After Being Cut Off By Racist Parents 41 Percent Of Americans Can’t Afford An Unexpected $500 Expense How One Piece Of Furniture Is Fighting Off Depression See Which States Have Achieved The Most And Least Equality Lady Liberty Coin Will Feature The Face Of A Black Woman For First Time Newspaper Creates Brilliant Spoof TV Listing For Trump’s Inauguration These 8 Men Own Half The World’s Wealth Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying ‘I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct’
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.