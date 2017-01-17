It’s 2017, we’ve had eight years of a black president, and still racist attitudes persist in America. A recent Google study based on search data found the South and rural Northeast to be the most racist parts of the country. While racism still persists in Tennessee, a young women has been shown Americans willingness to fight it by supporting her GoFundMe campaign.

Recently, high school senior Allie Dowdle, 18, said her parents cut her off financially because she was dating black college student, 19-year-old Michael Swift. So Dowdle set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for her first year of college. “My parents have chosen to no longer support my future, stripping me of all my resources including my personal savings, my car, my phone, and my education and leaving me on my own to pay for college,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Dowdle’s father says he’d prefer his daughter didn’t date an African-American man because of “issues” involved with interracial dating in the South. But he insists that she was cut off because she was “spoiled” and needed to “grow up.” So far, Dowdle’s campaign has been a huge success, bringing in over $33,000 from an initial goal of $10,000.



