6 comics that highlight the tiny, important details in long-term relationships.
For illustrator Vladimir Khaetsky and writer Natasha Garbuz, it's the simple things that define love.
For three years, the Russian comic artists captured everyday moments in their marriage, transforming the mundane into relatable and quirky strips. At times, their love knows no bounds (or personal space).
Based in St. Petersburg, the couple created "Morning Cup of Comics" — a digital diary they hope to one day publish as a graphic novel. The series follows Vova and Nastya and features the everyday life of a couple in a long-term relationship.
Daily honey-do's, like washing dishes, transform into playful daydreams.
The comics are fun but also an honest portrayal of two people in a deep, committed relationship.
"Some of the stories we come up with [are] based on the nature of our character. Nastya [is] fiery and Vova [is] phlegmatic. It gives an interesting combination," Vladimir said in an email. "Work on the comics gives the opportunity to look at your life from a different angle."
Enjoy these additional glimpses into the humor, heart, and touching moments in Vladimir and Natasha’s relationship.
There's a lot of truth in these, right?
So next time you get ready for an epic round of dishwashing, think back to these heartfelt comics.
This article originally appeared on Upworthy.
1. When you finally figure out why you've been losing so much sleep.
2. When you and your partner debate what stuff is considered "junk."
3. When that perfect autumn weather finally catches up to you.
4. How certain word definitions can be pushed to their limit.
5. Making perfection out of madness in the kitchen
6. When the digital world and real world seem to blur together.