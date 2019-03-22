  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    10-year-old girl asks Kelloggs to change their sexist Coco Pops slogan. They listened.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  2. 2 2
    Sexist hypocritical men on Twitter are being embarrassed non-stop by one brilliant woman.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  4. 4 4
    Servers busted making fun of their customers.
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    Georgia lawmaker proposes “testicular bill of rights” in response to state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The internet can't stop laughing at the design flaw in this religious bumper sticker.
    by April Lavalle
  8. 8 8
    This congressman sued a Twitter account written by an imaginary cow. Now it has more followers than him
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Mom has the most hilarious response to her daughter's gay friend asking to sleep over.
    by May Wilkerson
Communities

Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez roasted Jared Kushner so hard he may delete his account.

by Bronwyn Isaac

March 22, 2019 at 11:00
Copy Link

Within the first few months in office, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has already cemented herself as one of the best representatives to follow on Twitter. Whether she’s laying out the issues with America’s gun violence, summing up the Left’s collective feelings about political moderates, or ripping into Fox News for yet another racist jab, Ocasio-Cortez’s online presence manages to make politics both accessible and exciting to people who have long tuned out the talking heads.

While Hillary Clinton’s online presence has been relatively quiet since the election, she’s still piped up when it felt fitting. Once, to dole out a long overdue I told you so, another time, to call out Trump for stealing her campaign slogan.

So, when Clinton logged on to respond to one of Ocasio-Cortez’s recent tweet calling out Jared Kushner, it was an unexpected and perfectly timed cameo.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out a recent video clip that showed the Democrat representative Ro Khanna calling out the irony of Jared Kushner using Whatsapp to contact foreign officials. The irony, of course, laid in the fact that Trump's election campaign fixated on Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Her caption satirized the chorus of people asking “but her emails.”

And Clinton herself apparently took note, because she chimed in to echo Ocasio-Cortez’s sentiment.

The exchange immediately lit the thread on fire with email-related GIFs and puns, and of course, impassioned arguments about policy.
While this may be the first big Twitter exchange between the Ocasio-Cortez and Clinton, given just how much dirt is being dug up about the current administration, I doubt it'll be the last.

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards

Recently on GOOD
Communities

This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder. 

Be sure to read it forward AND backward.  by Tod Perry
Communities

George W. Bush just gave an incredible speech about the importance of immigration.

“May we never forget that immigration is a blessing and a strength." by Heidi Lux
The Planet

Republican lawmaker mercilessly mocked after freaking out about California’s straw laws.

Protecting the planet isn’t socialism.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez roasted Jared Kushner so hard he may delete his account.
Recent
When Trump attacks John McCain he’s attacking America itself. about 20 hours ago Teen saves two years to buy his friend a wheelchair. Here's why it's not a 'feel-good' story. about 22 hours ago The NYPD caught a Trump-loving graffiti artist by building a wall. 1 day ago What the spoon theory means to me as someone with depression. 1 day ago This congressman sued a Twitter account written by an imaginary cow. Now it has more followers than him 2 days ago Georgia lawmaker proposes “testicular bill of rights” in response to state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban. 3 days ago This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder.  3 days ago George W. Bush just gave an incredible speech about the importance of immigration. 3 days ago Republican lawmaker mercilessly mocked after freaking out about California’s straw laws. 3 days ago John Oliver got real about his mistakes in publicly shaming Monica Lewinsky. 4 days ago Ireland’s gay prime minister just beautifully called out Mike Pence’s homophobia to his face. 7 days ago A million students took to the streets demanding action on climate change. Here are 18 of their best signs.  7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers