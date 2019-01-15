Hillary Clinton just tweeted the best ‘told you so’ in Twitter history.

Recently on GOOD
To the people who don't give up on me because of my anxiety and depression. Asking for help doesn’t mean you’re weak. It means you’ve simply been strong for too long.
A woman got asked out by the guy who bullied her as a kid, so she stood him up with this awesome note. She waited ten years to enact the perfect revenge.
This NFL player was stuck in the snow trying to get to a playoff game when a homeless man came to his aid. Both men said their interaction led to “life-changing experiences.”
New study shows Americans pay the most for health care while getting the least care for it. Lots of people are making big money off your sick body.
After distressing footage of a dog named Snoop being abandoned went viral, Snoop Dogg offered to adopt the pooch. The dog was named Snoop, too!
