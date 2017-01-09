Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
-
The Voice Of Every Inauguration For The Last 60 Years Got Dropped By Donald Trump “You’re wonderful, but you’re not gonna be the announcer this year”
-
How One Skater Racked Up Thousands Of Miles On Four Wheels, Two Crutches, And One Leg Nailing “Pop Shove-Its” is just Conner Millan’s latest trick “They gave me a pill (and) I skated out of the hospital with a hole in my foot”
-
Watch Roger Federer Console A Young Fan Starstruck To The Point Of Tears If you’re going to get emotional in front of a star, Federer’s a good one to pick.
-
This Hilarious Low-Budget Animal Shelter Ad Proves You Don’t Need Money To Make A Big Impression You don’t need a lot of money to make a masterpiece
-
Star-Studded Video Serves As A Heartwarming Farewell To The Obama Family’s Time In Office Stars and regular citizens remember how Obama taught us all, “Yes, we can.”
-
Meryl Streep Took Donald Trump To Task In Golden Globes Speech “When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose”
Live Well. Do Good.
There's a movement to draft Hillary Clinton for mayor of New York City. https://t.co/Um7PxUb8rV https://t.co/a1PqYhiQSe
Recent
There’s A Movement To Draft Hillary Clinton For Mayor Of New York City The Voice Of Every Inauguration For The Last 60 Years Got Dropped By Donald Trump How One Skater Racked Up Thousands Of Miles On Four Wheels, Two Crutches, And One Leg Watch Roger Federer Console A Young Fan Starstruck To The Point Of Tears This Hilarious Low-Budget Animal Shelter Ad Proves You Don’t Need Money To Make A Big Impression Star-Studded Video Serves As A Heartwarming Farewell To The Obama Family’s Time In Office Meryl Streep Took Donald Trump To Task In Golden Globes Speech Beautifully Simple Badges Are Helping Social Media Talk About Mental Illness Bernie Sanders Gets The ‘Hamilton’ Treatment Mexico’s Ex-President Confirms Americans Will Pay For Trump’s Wall Taco Bell’s Low-Key Healthy Revolution Inside A Covert Mission To Defeat Poachers In Nicaragua
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.