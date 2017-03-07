  • Trending
Reinvigorated Hillary Clinton Calls For “Wave Of Young Women” To Run For Office

by Leo Shvedsky

March 7, 2017 at 16:50
You can’t keep Hillary Clinton down for long. After the heartbreaking loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, the former Secretary of State could be forgiven for taking some time to herself. She famously re-emerged not at a big political fundraiser but during a series of quiet walks in the woods with husband Bill.

Since then, Clinton has slowly returned to the political stage, issuing a series of tweets critical of President Trump’s travel ban and other initiatives.

But Clinton may be finding a powerful new niche as a way of optimism, particularly for women, in this uncertain climate.

Speaking at a New York luncheon for the organization Girls Inc. the former First Lady made a powerful call for a “wave of young women” to run for office and for Americans to get behind their efforts.

“Let us hope there is a wave of young women running for office in America,” Clinton said. “And let’s be sure we support them in every way we can. Let’s help them shatter stereotypes and lift each other up.”

However, Clinton wasn’t shy about making some jokes at her own expense either, framing her election loss in a way that set an example for women to never give up.

“Now, the truth is, life hands all of us setbacks,” she said to some laughs. “Now, we know that. And if you have lived long enough, you have experienced them, haven't you?”

Bringing it back full circle to her positive message of empowerment, Clinton added:

“In the last months I have done my share of sleeping, a little soul searching and reflecting, long walks in the woods and in those moments I am thankful for my own village, my community and family and friends who have supported and encouraged me. I have also been buoyed by the love and support that I have received by the young women I have mentored over my lifetime. They inspire me every day.”

Clinton will more formally step back on the political stage when she gives remarks in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8. It’s likely only the opening salvo that will see her challenge Trump while simultaneously working to empower other women, even if she herself is likely doing running for elected office.

Reinvigorated Hillary Clinton Calls For "Wave Of Young Women" To Run For Office
