Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump’s Disgraced National Security Advisor 

by Adam Albright-Hanna

February 14, 2017 at 7:20
Shortly after the announcement that President Trump’s national security advisor Michael Flynn had resigned last night, Hillary Clinton and a former aide Philippe Reines had a bit of fun over the episode on Twitter. 

First, Reines send out this tweet, which suggested Flynn apply for a job at Domino's Pizza: 

That’s a reference to the bizarre and dangerous #PizzaGate conspiracy theory that Flynn’s son helped spread around the internet. The rumor was an unfounded accusation that Clinton was somehow behind a pedophilia ring headquartered at a pizza restaurant called Comet Ping Pong. 

When Clinton retweeted Reines, she added a line of her own: 

“Philippe’s got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news...” 

