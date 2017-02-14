Shortly after the announcement that President Trump’s national security advisor Michael Flynn had resigned last night, Hillary Clinton and a former aide Philippe Reines had a bit of fun over the episode on Twitter.

First, Reines send out this tweet, which suggested Flynn apply for a job at Domino's Pizza:

That’s a reference to the bizarre and dangerous #PizzaGate conspiracy theory that Flynn’s son helped spread around the internet. The rumor was an unfounded accusation that Clinton was somehow behind a pedophilia ring headquartered at a pizza restaurant called Comet Ping Pong.

When Clinton retweeted Reines, she added a line of her own:

“Philippe’s got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news...”