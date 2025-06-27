Skip to content
Martial arts instructor shows crying student the difference between physical and emotional pain

"His entire outlook changed immediately."

Martial arts instructor and student

Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJun 27, 2025
Mark Wales
Martial arts expert and rising social media personality Jason Wilson was teaching another of his regular classes. One of his students started crying and complaining about the physical pain he was experiencing while hitting. Mr. Wilson recognized it was something completely different.

In a short YouTube video, he not only educates the young boy having the intense experience, but he also unites the class with an opportunity to further all of their emotional growth. His firmness and kindness are an incredible mix demonstrating why his videos are quickly growing in notoriety.

Watch in this video as Jason Wilson teaches emotional understanding and nurtures young students toward becoming whole and powerful adults.

The video

The video begins with Wilson giving some basic instructions, telling the boy to breathe while punching. He asks, "Why are you crying?" The boy responds that the gloves are hurting his hands when he punches. After some quick reflection Wilson says, "I think it's emotion. I don't think it's the pain."

After some more punching and kicking of the pads, he encourages the child by telling him he's doing well. Confirming the boy is new to the class he says, "Stop being hard on yourself," followed by, "Good job."

The instructor then takes this experience to the whole class and uses it as a teaching moment. He educates them on making excuses about pain when the real reason for the strong emotions come from something else. In this instance, the boy is mad because he's performing less than his personal expectation. Wilson says, "We tend to make excuses instead of expressing the emotion behind the pain." He encourages them to learn these things now so that when they get older, they will be able to properly express whatever emotions they're feeling.

Jason Wilson

As founder of the non-profit youth development organization, Yunion, located in Detroit, Michigan, Jason Wilson has reached more than 15,000 young adults since he began his program in 2008. He teaches these often fatherless young, Black boys about trauma-informed care, parental engagement, and counseling.

He's written highly acclaimed books advocating for emotional strength and healthy masculinity. Publisher's Weekly called his book Cry Like a Man a "groundbreaking memoir" where he writes about his past and difficulties with expressing his emotions.

A 2022 documentary called The Cave of Adullamabout Wilson's work with teaching young men how to navigate their emotions won Best Feature Documentary and the 1st Place Audience Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Gaining social media influence

This man is trending in the right direction. Known as @mrjasonowilson on Instagram, Wilson is closing in on almost two million followers. His clips and posts receive thousands of views and thousands of likes. In a recent TikTok video, he talks about a very traumatic experience and the need he had to release the energy. When he told his wife at the kitchen table afterward, he allowed himself to cry. This video has over 8000 likes.

Why Wilson resonates with young men

To understand why his message is engaging, exciting, and empowering to all ages who attempt to follow in his steps, let the comments from his video tell you why:

"Why am I crying... this right here touched my heart in so many ways."

"People need to hear and understand this message, no matter their age. A life lesson."

"Real men teach the community not bash them. Shout out to this guy..."

"This man is amazing at what he does."

"We need these types of environment in community centres all over the world for girls and boys."

"This dude is himothy."

"Brother Wilson, you are truly living your best life mentoring these young males with wisdom and humility in Yahusha."

Wilson's message is needed now than ever. Embracing the healing process and demonstrating his own emotional maturity as he mentors others is both inspiring and necessary. As most men continue to be socialized to suppress their emotions of fear, grief, and sadness, Jason Wilson openly models tenderness, vulnerability, and strength.

