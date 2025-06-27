Skip to content
Manager's shocking reaction after employee is hit by car sparks online fury

Instead of showing any concern, her manager only cared about an upcoming presentation.

A woman talks on her cellphone after a car accident

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffJun 27, 2025
GOOD Staff
We all expect basic empathy from bosses, especially during emergencies. But a manager’s recent response to an employee hospitalized after being hit by a car has left the internet outraged—and questioning workplace culture.

Internet personality Ben Askins (@ben.askins) recently highlighted a troubling text exchange in a viral TikTok, revealing how one manager prioritized deadlines over human compassion.

When an employee named Stacey was noticeably absent, her manager reached out, asking a coworker, “Where is Stacey? I haven’t seen her today and she isn’t responding to my messages.”

The coworker explained that Stacey was in the hospital after being hit by a car. Rather than expressing concern, the manager shockingly replied, “When will she be back? We have a pitch this afternoon, and she’s supposed to be presenting.”

Askins couldn’t believe the lack of empathy. As he emphasized, "If one of your team gets hit by a car, your first response can’t be, ‘When will she get back to work?’"

Attempting to calm the situation, the coworker offered to handle the presentation using Stacey’s prepared notes. But the manager persisted, dismissively noting that Stacey’s accident was “the last thing” they needed, and even suggested contacting Stacey to see if she could still attend.


Eventually, the coworker politely but firmly shut down the request, stating, “I don’t think we should be bothering them, but I promise you I can cover for her if it comes down to it.” The manager finally relented but made sure to label it a “worst case scenario.”

Askins summarized the situation perfectly: "On a basic human level, you have to start with, ‘Oh my god, is she okay?’"

@ben.askins

This boss's response was completely unacceptable #Worstboss #Badboss #Toxiccompany #React

Social media exploded with reactions, many users sharing similar experiences. User @hakuroww shared a better example, writing, "My colleague’s house burned down during our night shift, and he left immediately after his neighbor called. Our boss gave him a month of paid leave to rebuild his life."

Another commenter, @sithlord.wanna.be, highlighted the absurdity of the manager’s handling: “In the worst-case scenario, the boss would need to deliver the presentation because the entire team had left.”

This manager’s disturbing response serves as a viral illustration of the toxic attitudes still prevalent in many workplaces. Hopefully, widespread reactions like this will prompt more companies to reconsider how they treat their employees.

For further workplace insights and stories, you can follow Ben Askins (@ben.askins) on TikTok.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.


