Manager’s shocking reaction after employee is hit by car sparks online fury

We all expect basic empathy from bosses, especially during emergencies. But a manager’s recent response to an employee hospitalized after being hit by a car has left the internet outraged—and questioning workplace culture.
Internet personality Ben Askins (@ben.askins) recently highlighted a troubling text exchange in a viral TikTok, revealing how one manager prioritized deadlines over human compassion.
When an employee named Stacey was noticeably absent, her manager reached out, asking a coworker, “Where is Stacey? I haven’t seen her today and she isn’t responding to my messages.”
The coworker explained that Stacey was in the hospital after being hit by a car. Rather than expressing concern, the manager shockingly replied, “When will she be back? We have a pitch this afternoon, and she’s supposed to be presenting.”
Askins couldn’t believe the lack of empathy. As he emphasized, "If one of your team gets hit by a car, your first response can’t be, ‘When will she get back to work?’"
Attempting to calm the situation, the coworker offered to handle the presentation using Stacey’s prepared notes. But the manager persisted, dismissively noting that Stacey’s accident was “the last thing” they needed, and even suggested contacting Stacey to see if she could still attend.
Eventually, the coworker politely but firmly shut down the request, stating, “I don’t think we should be bothering them, but I promise you I can cover for her if it comes down to it.” The manager finally relented but made sure to label it a “worst case scenario.”
Askins summarized the situation perfectly: "On a basic human level, you have to start with, ‘Oh my god, is she okay?’"
Social media exploded with reactions, many users sharing similar experiences. User @hakuroww shared a better example, writing, "My colleague’s house burned down during our night shift, and he left immediately after his neighbor called. Our boss gave him a month of paid leave to rebuild his life."
Another commenter, @sithlord.wanna.be, highlighted the absurdity of the manager’s handling: “In the worst-case scenario, the boss would need to deliver the presentation because the entire team had left.”
This manager’s disturbing response serves as a viral illustration of the toxic attitudes still prevalent in many workplaces. Hopefully, widespread reactions like this will prompt more companies to reconsider how they treat their employees.
For further workplace insights and stories, you can follow Ben Askins (@ben.askins) on TikTok.
This article originally appeared earlier this year.
This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever
When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.
Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”
What followed was a piece of writing that many consider one of the internet’s best comments of all time. It remains shared across social media, grief forums, and personal messages to this day because its honesty and metaphor speak to the raw reality of loss and the slow, irregular path toward healing.
Below is GSnow’s full reply, unchanged, in all its gentle, wave-crashing beauty:
Why this advice still matters
Mental health professionals and grief counselors often describe bereavement in stages or phases, but GSnow’s “wave theory” gives an image more relatable for many. Rather than a linear process, grief surges and retreats—sometimes triggered by a song, a place, or a simple morning cup of coffee.
In recent years, this metaphor has found renewed relevance. Communities on Reddit, TikTok, and grief support groups frequently reshare it to help explain the unpredictable nature of mourning.
Many readers say this analogy helps them feel less alone, giving them permission to ride each wave of grief rather than fight it.
Finding comfort in shared wisdom
Since this comment first surfaced, countless people have posted their own stories underneath it, thanking GSnow and passing the words to others facing fresh heartbreak. It’s proof that sometimes, the internet can feel like a global support group—strangers linked by shared loss and hope.
For those searching for more support today, organizations like The Dougy Center, GriefShare, and local bereavement groups offer compassionate resources. If you or someone you know is struggling with intense grief, please reach out to mental health professionals who can help navigate these deep waters.
When grief comes crashing like the ocean, remember these words—and hang on. There is life between the waves.
This article originally appeared four years ago.