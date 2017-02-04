Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
You Are Getting Very Hungry: The Story Behind Avocado’s Subliminal Super Bowl Commercial Guacamole hasn’t always been a popular Super Bowl Sunday staple
-
The Man Who's Going To Stop Trump From Going Nuclear California congressman Ted Lieu has become a Twitter superhero for his Trump-trolling
-
Who’s The NFL’s Most Generous Athlete? A $1 million prize is on the line for the most charitable player of 2017
-
There Is A Way To Revoke An Executive Order But... Getting an executive order revoked is an uphill battle
-
Twitter Account Collects Messages From Regretful Trump Voters Regrets, I’ve had a few
-
What It’s Really Like To Live With Schizophrenia An intimate look at a loud, creative, and utterly ordinary existence “I haven’t scrawled a bunch of complex mathematical equations on a window lately”
Live Well. Do Good.
Recent
Your Ultimate Guide To Protest Etiquette You Are Getting Very Hungry: The Story Behind Avocado’s Subliminal Super Bowl Commercial The Man Who's Going To Stop Trump From Going Nuclear Who’s The NFL’s Most Generous Athlete? There Is A Way To Revoke An Executive Order But... Twitter Account Collects Messages From Regretful Trump Voters What It’s Really Like To Live With Schizophrenia A Simple Tool Meant For Children May Also Help Adults Cope With “Post-Truth” Trump Thousands Of Women Show Trump What #DressLikeAWoman Really Means If Something Makes You Feel Better, Is It Medicine? The 3 Truths About Trumpism Mike Pence Celebrates Black History Month By Praising A White Man
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.