    Lady Gaga Opens Up About Her Battle With PTSD
    by Tod Perry
    Let's Go Back And Look At The Other Words Trump's Misspelled In His Tweets
    by Penn Collins
    Donald Trump's Plan To Maintain A Private Security Force Is Unprecedented And Very Problematic
    by Penn Collins
    Science Says You Should Still Keep Reading Print Books Over e-Books
    by Penn Collins
    How Complaining Wires Your Brain for Negativity
    by Tod Perry
    'Flying While Fat': An Animated Video Showing What Overweight People Encounter While Traveling
    by Penn Collins
    Science Finds Men And Women Quite Literally See The World Differently
    by Penn Collins
    Acclaimed Pianist Performs Live As An Arctic Shelf Collapses In Front Of Him
    by Alicia Kennedy
    20 Tweets That Show You What Life's Like as a Lesbian
    by Tod Perry
The Planet

Animal Shelter Celebrates After Every Dog At Their Facility Was Adopted

by Tod Perry

December 21, 2016 at 13:45
Copy Link

 

The staff and volunteers at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, Colorado had a wonderful day on Tuesday because for the second day in a row, they had no work to do. Why? Because every dog at the shelter had been adopted. So the staff celebrated by proudly jumping into the empty kennels and posted the video on its Facebook page

The pet shelter attributes its success to its “Bring Them Home for the Holidays” campaign that runs through the end of the month. Since it began on December 18th, 46 cats and 31 dogs have been adopted. During the campaign the shelter has waived adoption fees for cats and dogs five years and older to make it easier for them to be adopted. “That’s really helped us get these guys out the doors and into wonderful homes,” Gretchen Pressley, the organization’s community relations manager said.

The shelter was able to run its campaign thanks to generous donations from the community. You can help protect the animals from cruelty and neglect at the Humane Society’s website.

 

The Planet

The Climate Change Fight Isn't All-Or-Nothing 

"The whole angsty, 'You should feel guilty about things,' narrative about environmentalism is off" by Carly Schwartz
Communities

GOOD Advice From Good People: Eileen Fisher Shares Her Advice On Balancing Business And Family

Here's how to strike a balance between work and family by Gabriel Reilich , Andre Grant
Issue 39 Feature Communities

Hillary Clinton's Biggest Secret—Revealed!

When we failed to elect the notoriously secretive candidate, we lost out on government transparency by Eric Pfeiffer
