The staff and volunteers at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, Colorado had a wonderful day on Tuesday because for the second day in a row, they had no work to do. Why? Because every dog at the shelter had been adopted. So the staff celebrated by proudly jumping into the empty kennels and posted the video on its Facebook page.

The pet shelter attributes its success to its “Bring Them Home for the Holidays” campaign that runs through the end of the month. Since it began on December 18th, 46 cats and 31 dogs have been adopted. During the campaign the shelter has waived adoption fees for cats and dogs five years and older to make it easier for them to be adopted. “That’s really helped us get these guys out the doors and into wonderful homes,” Gretchen Pressley, the organization’s community relations manager said.

The shelter was able to run its campaign thanks to generous donations from the community. You can help protect the animals from cruelty and neglect at the Humane Society’s website.