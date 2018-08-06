Launch Slideshow Or, view as list

As Americans become more conscious of animal rights, the number of dogs and cats adopted from shelters has been steadily rising. Adoption rates have increased since 2011, but every year 1.5 million animals — 860,000 cats and about 670,000 dogs — are still euthanized due to overcrowding.

To help thousands of shelter animals find a forever home, Clear the Shelters is having its fourth-annual pet adoption drive on August 18. Hundreds of participating shelters across the country will waive or discount adoption fees as part of the one-day event.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped over 150,000 pets find forever homes.

Every pet adopted from a shelter saves two lives. “Every single pet that is adopted frees shelter staff up to work with and prepare the next pet for potential adoption,” Kenny Lamberti, director of strategic engagement and companion animals for the Human Society, said in a statement.

To inspire would-be pet adopters to help clear the shelters on August 18, GOOD has created a slideshow showing what dogs look like before and after being adopted. The photos are courtesy of Reddit’s Before and After Adoption page.

