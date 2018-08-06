Slideshow Lifestyle

15 Adorable Doggies Before And After Being Adopted

by Tod Perry

August 6, 2018 at 15:35
Copy Link
Launch Slideshow
Or, view as list

As Americans become more conscious of animal rights, the number of dogs and cats adopted from shelters has been steadily rising. Adoption rates have increased since 2011, but every year 1.5 million animals — 860,000 cats and about 670,000 dogs — are still euthanized due to overcrowding.

To help thousands of shelter animals find a forever home, Clear the Shelters is having its fourth-annual pet adoption drive on August 18. Hundreds of participating shelters across the country will waive or discount adoption fees as part of the one-day event.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped over 150,000 pets find forever homes.

Every pet adopted from a shelter saves two lives. “Every single pet that is adopted frees shelter staff up to work with and prepare the next pet for potential adoption,” Kenny Lamberti, director of strategic engagement and companion animals for the Human Society, said in a statement.

To inspire would-be pet adopters to help clear the shelters on August 18, GOOD has created a slideshow showing what dogs look like before and after being adopted. The photos are courtesy of Reddit’s Before and After Adoption page.

Share image via Reddit user kamekazi911

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Harnessing Natural Gas To Harvest Water From The Air Might Solve 2 Big Problems At Once

Scientists realized that millions of gallons of freshwater hover above every square mile, but they have never quite figured out how to bring the water down to Earth. by Vaibhav Bahadur
Communities

Nations Lampoon Trump’s European Vacation  

Things didn’t go so well for the Trumpster.  by Araceli Cruz
Communities

The Rise Of America’s Democratic Socialists

And they’re making democratic socialism more inclusive for everybody. by Phoenix Tso
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
15 Adorable Doggies Before And After Being Adopted
Recent
One Viral Photo Illustrates The Alarming Employment And Housing Problems Of The Bay Area 7 days ago Kansas City Doctors Rallied Together To Help Patients Pay Off Their Medical Debt 11 days ago For Separated Undocumented Immigrants, The Trauma Doesn’t End After Being Reunited 11 days ago This Genderless Barbershop Builds Community One Haircut At A Time 12 days ago Virtual Reality Mapping Of Ancient Nature Reveals How Climate Change Affects Us All   18 days ago Harnessing Natural Gas To Harvest Water From The Air Might Solve 2 Big Problems At Once 19 days ago Nations Lampoon Trump’s European Vacation   20 days ago The Rise Of America’s Democratic Socialists 21 days ago Americans Say Barack Obama Was The Best President Of Their Lifetime 24 days ago Virginia Tech Finally Has A Black Graduate In Nanoscience 24 days ago Dear Fellow Millennials: All Economic Issues Are Our Issues Too 25 days ago These Iconic Photographers Broke Down Barriers In The Fashion Industry  25 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers