  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    We Attempt To Explain Why Bathing Naked With An Orange Is Suddenly So Popular
    by Tasbeeh Herwees, Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Scientists Discover An Environmental Message That Resonates With Conservatives 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    The Teen Creator Of The Term ‘Fleek’ Sets A GoFundMe To Garner Money And Recognition
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Mark Cuban Says This Will Be The Most In-Demand Job Skill In The Next Decade
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    Twitter Fights Back Against Pizza-Shaming Fitness Blog 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Daughter Explains Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    An Annoyed Elephant Literally Ran Invasive Tourists Right Out Of Town
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Hundreds Of Migrants Are Trying To Get Arrested

by Andre Grant

February 23, 2017 at 13:05
Copy Link

President Donald Trump’s executive actions are inspiring rambunctious town hall meetings, mass protests, and a flood of calls and letters to Congress.

While Trump’s orders aren’t sitting well with most Americans, the fallout of those actions is reverberating perhaps most heavily throughout the immigrant community, specifically those on Trump’s banned travel list. For safety reasons, many immigrants are making a dangerously frigid journey in the middle of winter north to Canada to seek asylum, taking advantage of a loophole in a U.S-Canadian treaty signed in 2004.

The Safe Third Country Agreement has been their salvation, despite the wilderness trek it necessitates. Under the pact, those who are denied asylum in one country cannot be given asylum in the other, but that’s if they try to do so officially. So-called “irregular migration” is not covered under the protocol, giving those who make it to Canada the opportunity to seek refuge once they’re in the country.

Those who attempt the journey cross at small towns such as Hemmingford, Quebec and Emerson, Manitoba, while desperately dragging their belongings and their families through the snow. The overwhelmed emergency crews in these tiny communities are getting help from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to deal with the influx of weary travelers.

“In Quebec, the number of asylum claims rose from 42 in January 2015, to 452 last month (January 2017),” reports The Globe and Mail.

Once they reach Canadian soil, those seeking asylum then present themselves to Canadian police for arrest.

That’s where Canadian law kicks in. Asylum seekers get an oral hearing, where they sit in front of a judge within 24 hours of reaching the country. They are either detained, or they are released, says NPR.

Law Professor Efrat Arbel explained the process to The Globe and Mail this way:

“It doesn't matter how you've entered. Once you make your way in, you advance your refugee claim as usual. If you've entered through a field, then the Safe Third Country Agreement wouldn't be attached to your claim. You're not obligated to disclose the manner by which you have entered.”

Many would rather grasp an uncertain journey than be forced to cower in fear in the United States, immigration social workers told NPR. And there’s no doubt that their rush to our northern neighbor is due to policies enacted by President Trump.

“This is due to Trump. We have to go to Canada, the U.S. is no good,” a man from Djibouti told The Globe and Mail.

But not everyone is happy with this practice. Conservative members of Parliament like Michelle Rempel and Tony Clement are putting pressure on the government stop refugees from crossing illegally.

“The government must respond to this situation in a way that keeps Canadians safe and sends a strong message to those considering an illegal crossing that there are proper channels to do this,” claimed Rempel.

Her concerns were backed up in a tweet by Clement, public safety critic for the conservative party:

Regardless of sentiment, it’s clear that many people feel that arrest in Canada is a safer option than living in the United States. 

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

The 3 Biggest Industries That Are About To Be Wiped Out By Robots 

Jobs are vanishing much faster than anyone ever imagined by Quincy Larson
Culture

A ‘Refugees Welcome’ Banner Was Just Unfurled On The Statue Of Liberty

A group has taken credit for the act and issued a statement by Penn Collins
Communities

Tucker Carlson Caught Falsely Identifying Actor As ‘Protest Organizer’ On His Show

Fake it till you make it by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The guy overseeing our climate's future has been hiding some pretty unnerving things in his emails… https://t.co/N3vM683sCq
Hundreds Of Migrants Are Trying To Get Arrested
Recent
Rihanna Named Harvard’s Humanitarian Of The Year  42 minutes ago A Female Cyclist Deals With Catcalling Men In Way That Shuts Them Up Quickly about 1 hour ago Hundreds Of Migrants Are Trying To Get Arrested about 2 hours ago What Everyone's Getting Wrong About This Sexist Cartoon about 2 hours ago A Career As A Competitive Eater In The 1600s Sounds Like It Was Torture about 3 hours ago A New Database Helps Women Find Reproductive Health Care Outside Their Hometowns about 3 hours ago Ex-Staffers Reveal How They Manipulated Trump By Controlling His News Feed about 3 hours ago The 3 Biggest Industries That Are About To Be Wiped Out By Robots  about 3 hours ago A ‘Refugees Welcome’ Banner Was Just Unfurled On The Statue Of Liberty about 4 hours ago Tucker Carlson Caught Falsely Identifying Actor As ‘Protest Organizer’ On His Show about 22 hours ago Twitter Fights Back Against Pizza-Shaming Fitness Blog  about 23 hours ago The Story Of Henry ‘Box’ Brown, The Slave Who Mailed Himself To Freedom about 24 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers