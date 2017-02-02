  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Dan Rather, In An Effort To Improve Journalistic Standards On Social Media, Has Started A New Enterprise
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Super Bowl Beer Commercial Brilliantly Takes On Immigration Opponents
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Comedian Has Perfect Response To Hecklers Who Walked Out Without Paying Bill
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Mark Zuckerberg Stands Up To President Donald Trump 
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  6. 6 6
    An Overview Of Trump’s Relationship To Diet And Food Policy
    by Maxwell Williams
  7. 7 7
    The Immigration Ban Is A Head Fake, And We’re Falling For It
    by Jake Fuentes
  8. 8 8
    1980 Republican Debate About Immigration Looks Like Lefty Liberals Arguing 
    by Kate Ryan
  9. 9 9
    Trump Just Quietly Replaced Our Nation’s Top Military Advisors With Steve Bannon
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Trump

Trump Aide Tells Univision Reporter To ‘Get Out Of My Country’ 

by Tod Perry

February 2, 2017 at 13:30
Copy Link
via Twitter

Before Donald Trump took office, many doubted whether he’d actually follow through on his outlandish and inhumane campaign promises. Given his penchant for hyperbole, many thought his proposed Muslim ban, wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, and press bullying were no more than appeals to the extremists in his base. But his recent whirlwind of executive orders and combative relationship with the press has shown him to be serious. Earlier this week, a disturbing video resurfaced from the early days of his campaign that eerily foreshadow the events of today.

In August 2015, a month into Trump’s presidential campaign, the then-candidate had a verbal altercation with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos during a press conference. Ramos told Trump he “cannot deport 11 million people, you cannot build a 1,900 mile wall, you cannot deny citizenship in this country.” Trump aggressively told Ramos to “Go back to Univision,” and then moved on to another reporter. But Ramos wouldn’t remain silent. He demanded an answer until he was forcefully removed from the press conference by Trump aides.

After being removed from the press conference, Ramos asserted his rights as a journalist, “I am a reporter and I have a right to ask a question,” he told the aide. The aide, stereotyping Ramos for his accent, callously told him to “Get out of my country.” Not backing down, Ramos defiantly asserted himself, “I am also a U.S. citizen.” The altercation occurred after Univision dropped Trump’s Miss Universe Pageant because of his “Mexicans are rapists,” comment a month earlier. Trump countered by suing Univision for $500 million which was settled out of court.  

 

 

 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Communities

The Absurdity Of Trump’s ‘2-For-1’ Deregulation Order, Explained

It probably won’t result in bureaucratic chaos—but you should pay attention to a little-known bill that just passed by Ben Jervey
Sports

Is Title IX Having A Midlife Crisis?

The federal law establishing equal rights in school sports turns 45 this year by Stacey Leasca
Food

Reader’s Digestif: Inside Brutal, The New Fashion Glossy Dedicated To Food

“Food media is definitely more curated, more attuned to, and more inspired by art and fashion then it has before” by GOOD Food Editors
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Inside one woman's mission to change sports coverage forever. https://t.co/uqDDwo6V1u https://t.co/eGZdlwZdLW
Trump Aide Tells Univision Reporter To ‘Get Out Of My Country’ 
Recent
Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Brilliant Plan To Fix Trump White House 41 minutes ago Trump Aide Tells Univision Reporter To ‘Get Out Of My Country’  about 1 hour ago 4 Books You Must Read During The Trump Presidency about 2 hours ago Michael Moore Threatens To Take Out Dems Who Don’t Block Trump Pick about 2 hours ago 90-Year-Old Man’s Tips For Fighting Loneliness Are Exactly What We Need Right Now about 3 hours ago 8 Tax Deductions You're Probably Not Taking Full Advantage Of about 4 hours ago The Immigration Ban Is A Head Fake, And We’re Falling For It about 8 hours ago The Absurdity Of Trump’s ‘2-For-1’ Deregulation Order, Explained about 21 hours ago Is Title IX Having A Midlife Crisis? about 21 hours ago Reader’s Digestif: Inside Brutal, The New Fashion Glossy Dedicated To Food about 21 hours ago U.S. Pork Belly Reserves Hit Lowest Point In 60 Years  about 23 hours ago Teacher Recreates The ‘Hidden Figures’ Poster With Her Students For Black History Month  about 23 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers