  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Hawaii Becomes First State in The Nation to Ban Plastic Bags
    by Heather Dockray
  2. 2 2
    ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Twitter Account Collects Messages From Regretful Trump Voters
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    How Trump Gets Away With Deleting Tweets
    by Shontavia Johnson
  5. 5 5
    Europe Can’t Stop Trolling Trump 
    by Andre Grant
  6. 6 6
    Mike Pence Celebrates Black History Month By Praising A White Man
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Here's What Happened When Sweden Tried To Implement A 6-Hour Workday
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Sean Spicer Retweets An Onion Article That Says He Lies For A Living
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Jenna Bush Tweets Dad’s Own Words On Islam To Shame Trump
    by Leo Shvedsky
Innovation

 A 10-Year-Old Developed A Remarkably Complex Device To Keep Babies From Dying In Hot Cars

by Penn Collins

February 6, 2017 at 14:00
Copy Link

While he’s still got a long way to go, it’s hard not to be impressed with the savvy that 10-year-old Bishop Curry has demonstrated so far. After hearing that a little girl a few towns over had died after being left in a hot car, the McKinney, Texas fifth grader got work on designing The Oasis, a mechanism that will not only cool children trapped in hot cars, but alert their parents to the danger as well. 

Bishop’s got a one-year-old sister, so the news of another nearby child’s death hit him pretty hard. He said to a local NBC affiliate, “I knew exactly where the house was. I heard about babies dying in car seats and they could have grown up to be somebody important. It makes me pretty upset.”

Fortunately, Bishop’s father worked for Toyota, so the entrepreneurial kid was able to find an audience with the car manufacturer for possible sponsorship and to get feedback on the feasibility of his invention. The Oasis, currently undergoing prototype design, is an attachment to a child’s car seat that will sense when a child is left in the car. Should the temperature rise above a certain point while a child is thought to be left in the car, the attachment will begin blowing cold air to cool the child and notify the parents and police via text or mobile app of the potentially dangerous situation. 

The Curry family recently traveled to Michigan to present their idea at an auto safety conference. 

So not only could this device be used by inattentive parents to potentially save their child’s life, but it could also, in some circumstances, make police and child services aware of habitual offenders when it comes to this issue. 

The Oasis is being funded initially using crowdsourcing on the GoFundMe platform. Bishop’s raised $4,500 of the targeted $20,000. That money is thought to cover the prototype design and construction, the patent for the product, as well as a plan to mass-produce the device should demand warrant it. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Sports

The NFL’s Only Muslim Owner Opposes Trump’s Immigration Ban

“Kind of a sobering time” by Tod Perry
Communities

Bernie Sanders Unloads On Trump: ‘This Guy Is A Fraud

Hitting him where he’s most vulnerable by Eric Pfeiffer
Innovation

Staying Politically Neutral Is More Dangerous For Companies Than You Think

A series of controlled experiments finds that consumers punish businesses when they don’t stand up for their core values by Daniel Korschun
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Trump's most prominent Muslim supporter just spoke out against the immigration ban. https://t.co/5PCJmSFivL https://t.co/ymhhPJUuh8
 A 10-Year-Old Developed A Remarkably Complex Device To Keep Babies From Dying In Hot Cars
Recent
Women’s March On Washington Organizers Plan A ‘Day Without Women’ 28 minutes ago Watch The Democrats Protest Trump’s Education Secretary Nominee For 24 Hours Straight 33 minutes ago Veterans Group Hits Trump Hard With This Ad Featuring A Weightlifting Wounded Warrior about 2 hours ago  A 10-Year-Old Developed A Remarkably Complex Device To Keep Babies From Dying In Hot Cars about 2 hours ago South Pacific Island Looks To Ban All Imported Junk Food about 2 hours ago How Is Huy Fong’s Famous Sriracha Sauce Made? about 3 hours ago Patriots Player Vows To Skip White House Visit With Trump about 3 hours ago The NFL’s Only Muslim Owner Opposes Trump’s Immigration Ban about 4 hours ago Bernie Sanders Unloads On Trump: ‘This Guy Is A Fraud about 4 hours ago Staying Politically Neutral Is More Dangerous For Companies Than You Think about 4 hours ago Watch The 84 Lumber Ad Deemed “Too Political” For Broadcast about 4 hours ago Observant Flight Attendant Rescues Teen Sex Slave about 4 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers