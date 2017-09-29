Recently on GOOD
-
Is Golf The Next Big Youth Sport? A new program breaks down the barriers for young golfers.
-
15 Amazing Satellite Images Taken By the ASTER Thermal Emission Camera They’ve just released three million taken since 1999.
-
Four-Month-Old Baby Sees His Mother for the First Time A rare disorder made him virtually blind
-
Comedians Are Posting Awkward Throwback Photos To Raise Money For Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims For every comedian who posts an awkward childhood photo, Stephen Colbert pledges money to disaster relief efforts.
-
Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, And George W. Bush Attend The Presidents Cup Together Americans are feeling nostalgic for a simpler time.
-
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Says Science Isn’t Dead — And You’re The One Who’s Saving It The beloved astrophysicist says America has a secret geeky underbelly, and it’s proof that Trump won’t last Don’t listen to the haters: America is more curious, skeptical, and in love with the scientific method than ever.
Recent
Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, And Gerorge W. Bush Attend The Presidents Cup Together Neil DeGrasse Tyson Says Science Isn’t Dead — And You’re The One Who’s Saving It A Woman Claiming A ‘Deadly Allergy’ Was Forcibly Removed After Protesting The Presence Of Dogs On A Flight More People Than Ever Are Defaulting On Their Student Loans Ford’s New Ad Shows Solidarity With Saudi Women DirecTV Is Offering NFL Sunday Ticket Refunds To People Upset By NFL Protests Prince Harry Had An Amazing Reaction To A Little Girl Stealing His Popcorn Study Finds That Legal Weed Is Great For The Fast Food Industry Dubai's Fabled Self-Flying Taxis Have Lifted Off This Teacher Came Up With A Lesson Plan For Combatting Hate University Of Michigan Student Kneels For 20 Hours Straight To Protest Injustice On Campus Why I’m Not Interested In A ‘Will & Grace’ Who Never Grew Up
Projects
Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy