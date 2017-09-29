  • Trending
Communities

Iskra Lawrence Destroys A Body-Shamer On Instagram

by Tod Perry

September 29, 2017 at 0:45
via Instagram

Back in February, GOOD reported that American Eagle’s lingerie line, Aerie, hired Iskra Lawrence to model swimwear and come on board as its official brand ambassador as well. As a teenager, Lawrence was fired by her modeling agency for having hips that were “too big.” This made Lawrence the perfect choice to represent a brand that’s known for its commitment to body-positive advertising. She also gives back by working for the National Eating Disorders Association. So when a troll recently called Lawrence a “fat cow” on Instagram, he didn’t know he was messing with the wrong woman.

Here’s what the troll @zseanzbrown wrote:

“Fat cow. It’s only cus every F****r on this planet is obese that that’s the norm,” the troll wrote. “Plus-size models? give me a F*****g breaking. Everyone needs to stop eating McDonald’s, the NHS is f****d because of people like her eating too many bags of crisps.” Lawrence’s response was a sexy photo of herself in a bed of crisps (chips in the U.S.). “I’m sorry I couldn’t help myself...This is for anyone who has ever been called FAT. Thanks for the inspirational words on a recent pic @zseanzbrown,” she wrote.

via Instagram

But she didn’t stop there. Lawrence took a slow-mo video giving the troll “the finger” while eating a delicious potato chip. 

via Instagram

Update: This article originally appeared on ​April 14, 2016.

