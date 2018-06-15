On June 14, the Justice Department inspector general released a 500-page report on the FBI’s actions during the 2016 election.

The report found that former FBI director James Comey mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. It also exonerated Clinton by saying she had not intended to break the law with her handling of classified material.

Comey’s decision to tell the public the FBI was reopening the Clinton investigation just days before the election is thought to be one of the major reasons for Donald Trump’s victory.

At the same time, the FBI was silent about an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump team and Russia. So far, that investigation has led to 20 people being indicted, five guilty pleas, and Trump’s former campaign manager being jailed.

The inspector general’s report also uncovered an interesting tidbit: James Comey used a private Gmail account to conduct FBI business.

After news broke of the inspector general’s report, Hillary Clinton responded with a bittersweet joke that has been a rallying cry among her supporters.

Trump supporters have often used “WhatAboutism” to deflect from his scandal-ridden political career.

In Trumpian logic, any misdeed of his — whether it’s allegedly cooperating with a foreign government to win an election, sexually assaulting women, or praising a murderous autocrat — should be seen as acceptable because Clinton used a private email server.

Clinton supporters have often shared “But her emails” memes on social media to illustrate the massive false equivalence between Clinton’s transgression and Trump’s political scandals.

Just remember folks: this president is pro-dictator and anti-people of color #ButHerEmails pic.twitter.com/E9anA1taA9 — The Trump Chronicles, Vol. 1 (@ChroniclesTrump) June 14, 2018

Comey using gmail for @FBI work whilst scolding @HillaryClinton as being reckless instead of simply announcing via mail the investigation was closed. He never mentioned the #Trump campaign investigation or the Leaks out of the #FBI NYO. #ButHerEmails =#ButSheIsFemale pic.twitter.com/D7CZr4rdFC — Woman Voter (@WomanVote) June 15, 2018

This tweet should go down in history as the tweet of all tweets. #summerofhillary #ButHerEmails #hillaryforthewin pic.twitter.com/SiMfjT0NuZ — Deborah Estevez V. (@DeborahEstevezV) June 14, 2018

The President of the United States stood in front of the UN yesterday and threatened to commit a war crime.#ButHerEmails pic.twitter.com/20zbmk1ZcT — Joe In Memphis (@MEMLiberal) September 20, 2017

Photos by Gage Skidmore/Flickr and Rich Girard/Flickr