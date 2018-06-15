Recently on GOOD
-
New James Cameron Documentary Explores The Athlete Vegan Movement “At our very first screening at the Sundance Film Festival, I had a long line of people who wanted to know how to start eating plant-based RIGHT NOW.”
-
A Father's Day Reminder: Your Kids Aren't Really Growing Up Quickly, According To Science “Right now, I am not ‘my dad,’ I am daddy. What more could a father want?”
-
These Japanese-Americans Were Sent To Internment Camps, Then They Helped The U.S. Fight Nazis More than 120,000 Japanese-Americans, the majority of whom were U.S. citizens, were put into internment camps.
-
The U.S. Isn’t In The World Cup, So You Should Root For Iceland Many are choosing the hot underdog from a cool place.
-
New York State Sues Donald Trump, Alleging His Charity Engaged In ‘Persistently Illegal Conduct’ “As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality.”
-
How Skateboarding Flipped Its White Male Image It’s a sport to be enjoyed by all.
Hillary Clinton Had The Perfect Response To The News James Comey Used A Personal Email Account To Conduct FBI Business
Recent
These Japanese-Americans Were Sent To Internment Camps, Then They Helped The U.S. Fight Nazis The U.S. Isn’t In The World Cup, So You Should Root For Iceland New York State Sues Donald Trump, Alleging His Charity Engaged In ‘Persistently Illegal Conduct’ How Skateboarding Flipped Its White Male Image ‘Star Wars’ Composer John Williams Dissed His Beloved Red Sox By Pitching In An Orioles Jersey Mayors Of Cities Under Climate Change Threats Are Stepping Up To Take Action Trump Wants To Send Undocumented Children To Detention Camps — This Is How You Can Fight Back A Heroic Raccoon Captured The World’s Attention By Scaling A 23-Story Building The Battle Over Mexican-American Studies Is Being Waged In Classrooms Across The Country High School Pitcher Skips His Team’s Celebration To Console His Friend On The Opposing Team Trump Legitimizes Kim While Getting Little In Return At Singapore Summit Here’s Why You’re Hangry – And How You Can Stop It
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy