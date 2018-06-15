  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Mayors Of Cities Under Climate Change Threats Are Stepping Up To Take Action 
    by Dana Drugmand
  2. 2 2
    The Science Behind Why Kids Can Run Around All Day 
    by Anthony Blazevich, Sébastien Ratel
  3. 3 3
    This Play About A Girls Soccer Team Kicks Up The Issues Facing Young Women
    by Anya Alvarez
  4. 4 4
    New York State Sues Donald Trump, Alleging His Charity Engaged In ‘Persistently Illegal Conduct’
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Meet the ‘Jackie Robinson of the NHL’
    by Thomas J. Whalen
  6. 6 6
    An NFL QB Went 'Undercover' As A Transfer Student To Prank A College Football Team
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Net Neutrality Is Dead For Now But Here’s Why The Fight Isn’t Over
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Hillary Clinton Had The Perfect Response To The News James Comey Used A Personal Email Account To Conduct FBI Business 

by Tod Perry

June 15, 2018 at 13:30
Copy Link
Photos by Gage Skidmore/Flickr and Rich Girard/Flickr.

On June 14, the Justice Department inspector general released a 500-page report on the FBI’s actions during the 2016 election.

The report found that former FBI director James Comey mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. It also exonerated Clinton by saying she had not intended to break the law with her handling of classified material.

Comey’s decision to tell the public the FBI was reopening the Clinton investigation just days before the election is thought to be one of the major reasons for Donald Trump’s victory.

At the same time, the FBI was silent about an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump team and Russia. So far, that investigation has led to 20 people being indicted, five guilty pleas, and Trump’s former campaign manager being jailed.

The inspector general’s report also uncovered an interesting tidbit: James Comey used a private Gmail account to conduct FBI business. 

After news broke of the inspector general’s report, Hillary Clinton responded with a bittersweet joke that has been a rallying cry among her supporters.

Trump supporters have often used “WhatAboutism” to deflect from his scandal-ridden political career.

In Trumpian logic, any misdeed of his — whether it’s allegedly cooperating with a foreign government to win an election, sexually assaulting women, or praising a murderous autocrat — should be seen as acceptable because Clinton used a private email server. 

Clinton supporters have often shared “But her emails” memes on social media to illustrate the massive false equivalence between Clinton’s transgression and Trump’s political scandals. 

Photos by Gage Skidmore/Flickr and Rich Girard/Flickr 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

‘Star Wars’ Composer John Williams Dissed His Beloved Red Sox By Pitching In An Orioles Jersey 

Some say he went to the dark side. by Tod Perry
The Planet

Mayors Of Cities Under Climate Change Threats Are Stepping Up To Take Action 

Mayors of Houston, Miami, Boston, and other vulnerable cities joined forces to prepare for dramatic weather changes.   by Dana Drugmand
Communities

Trump Wants To Send Undocumented Children To Detention Camps — This Is How You Can Fight Back 

These military sites can reportedly house an estimated 1,000 to 5,000 children. by Araceli Cruz
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Hillary Clinton Had The Perfect Response To The News James Comey Used A Personal Email Account To Conduct FBI Business 
Recent
These Japanese-Americans Were Sent To Internment Camps, Then They Helped The U.S. Fight Nazis about 22 hours ago The U.S. Isn’t In The World Cup, So You Should Root For Iceland about 24 hours ago New York State Sues Donald Trump, Alleging His Charity Engaged In ‘Persistently Illegal Conduct’ 1 day ago How Skateboarding Flipped Its White Male Image  2 days ago ‘Star Wars’ Composer John Williams Dissed His Beloved Red Sox By Pitching In An Orioles Jersey  2 days ago Mayors Of Cities Under Climate Change Threats Are Stepping Up To Take Action  2 days ago Trump Wants To Send Undocumented Children To Detention Camps — This Is How You Can Fight Back  2 days ago A Heroic Raccoon Captured The World’s Attention By Scaling A 23-Story Building  2 days ago The Battle Over Mexican-American Studies Is Being Waged In Classrooms Across The Country 3 days ago High School Pitcher Skips His Team’s Celebration To Console His Friend On The Opposing Team 3 days ago Trump Legitimizes Kim While Getting Little In Return At Singapore Summit  3 days ago Here’s Why You’re Hangry – And How You Can Stop It 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers