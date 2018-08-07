Recently on GOOD
New Yorker Cartoon Has People Arguing Whether It’s Sexist Is it saying that women waste time in the gym staring at their phones?
Celebrities Tweet About Their Unglamorous First Jobs Under #Firstsevenjobs Stephen Colbert was once a futon dealer.
Seth Rogen Tweets Little-Known Facts About ‘Pineapple Express’ For Its 10th Anniversary Now we know why James Franco wore a headband
15 Adorable Doggies Before And After Being Adopted Clear the Shelter Day is August 18.
One Viral Photo Illustrates The Alarming Employment And Housing Problems Of The Bay Area Despite having a solid resume, David says he couldn’t land a job since he arrived in the Bay Area last fall. Now thanks to a viral tweet, he’s received hundreds of job offers.
Kansas City Doctors Rallied Together To Help Patients Pay Off Their Medical Debt From medical treatments to bills, these doctors are putting patients first.
