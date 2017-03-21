Kid's Adorable Jimmy Fallon Internship Song Is Winning Over Social Media

If Jake Sirianni doesn’t get an internship with Jimmy Fallon, there’s something wrong with this world.

The aspiring young videographer has taken off across social media today after posting his application to become an intern on The Tonight Show.

“I recently applied for an internship at The Tonight Show,” Sirianni writes on his YouTube page. “To enhance my shot, I rewrote Blackalicious’ ‘Alphabet Aerobics’ about The Tonight Show, edited myself into the video, and performed it with Jimmy.”

Sirianni took inspiration from a Daniel Radcliffe appearance on The Tonight Show back in 2014, when he performed a cover of the song, with an enthusiastic Fallon holding up giant cards with each letter of the alphabet.

So, Sirianni edited video of himself performing the customized rap into the old clip, so it appears that Fallon is cheering him on while dropping lines like:

“Do you need an intern? Cause I’m getting a degree in this,” and “Editing is my gift, entertaining is my craft.”

As with the song, each verse gets progressively faster. So, not only was Sirianni having to craft witty lines about The Tonight Show from A to Z, he was doing so at a speed on par with some very professional and talented rappers.

“Johnny, Jay and Jimmy have come out with the hits, would it be ever so hard to throw a Jake in the mix?” he asks before closing out the song in style:

“This internship would be a dream. New York City, the top of the heap, I’d wake up in a city that never sleeps. Optimistic, obedient, and a trendsetter. Need more information? Please read my cover letter.”

In less than 24 hours the video has risen to the top of sites like Reddit and is winning near universal acclaim from the often-divided audiences on social media. We can’t wait to see how Fallon responds, because if The Tonight Show doesn’t pick this kid up immediately, some other late night show surely will.